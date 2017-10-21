UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Yeni Malatyaspor 1 Trabzonspor 0 Osmanlispor 3 Karabukspor 0 Akhisarspor 3 Genclerbirligi 3 Friday, October 20 Antalyaspor 2 Kasimpasa 1 Goztepe 3 Alanyaspor 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 8 7 1 0 20 6 22 ------------------------- 2 Goeztepe 9 5 2 2 20 15 17 ------------------------- 3 Akhisarspor 9 5 2 2 17 13 17 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 8 5 1 2 13 11 16 ------------------------- 5 Fenerbahce 8 4 2 2 17 12 14 ------------------------- 6 Besiktas 8 4 2 2 13 9 14 7 Kayserispor 8 4 2 2 12 9 14 8 Bursaspor 8 4 0 4 16 13 12 9 Sivasspor 8 4 0 4 14 14 12 10 Alanyaspor 9 3 2 4 19 20 11 11 Yeni Malatyaspor 9 3 2 4 15 17 11 12 Antalyaspor 9 2 3 4 11 15 9 13 Trabzonspor 9 2 3 4 17 22 9 14 Kasimpasa 9 2 2 5 13 18 8 15 Karabuekspor 9 2 2 5 11 16 8 ------------------------- 16 Genclerbirligi 9 2 2 5 12 20 8 17 Konyaspor 8 2 1 5 8 11 7 18 Osmanlispor 9 2 1 6 13 20 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 Sivasspor v Bursaspor (1100) Kayserispor v Konyaspor (1330) Galatasaray v Fenerbahce (1630) Monday, October 23 Besiktas v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700)