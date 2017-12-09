FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
December 9, 2017 / 1:00 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9
Antalyaspor      1 Genclerbirligi 1  
Yeni Malatyaspor 2 Goztepe        3  
Galatasaray      4 Akhisarspor    2  
Kasimpasa        0 Trabzonspor    3  
Friday, December 8
Bursaspor        0 Fenerbahce     1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         15 10 2 3  33 19 32  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 14 9  3 2  25 15 30  
-------------------------
3  Fenerbahce          15 8  5 2  31 19 29  
4  Goztepe             15 8  3 4  28 23 27  
-------------------------
5  Besiktas            14 7  5 2  22 12 26  
-------------------------
6  Kayserispor         14 7  5 2  22 16 26  
7  Trabzonspor         15 7  4 4  31 27 25  
8  Bursaspor           15 7  3 5  27 17 24  
9  Akhisarspor         15 5  4 6  20 25 19  
10 Sivasspor           14 6  1 7  19 25 19  
11 Kasimpasa           15 5  3 7  24 29 18  
12 Alanyaspor          14 5  2 7  26 26 17  
13 Yeni Malatyaspor    15 4  4 7  18 23 16  
14 Antalyaspor         15 3  5 7  15 26 14  
15 Genclerbirligi      15 3  3 9  19 31 12  
-------------------------
16 Osmanlispor         14 3  2 9  19 27 11  
17 Konyaspor           14 3  2 9  13 21 11  
18 Karabukspor         14 2  2 10 13 24 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, December 10  
Osmanlispor          v Alanyaspor          (1100)  
Sivasspor            v Istanbul Basaksehir (1330)  
Kayserispor          v Besiktas            (1630)  
Monday, December 11  
Konyaspor            v Karabukspor         (1700)

