UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 Kayserispor 1 Besiktas 1 Osmanlispor 3 Alanyaspor 0 Sivasspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Saturday, December 9 Antalyaspor 1 Genclerbirligi 1 Yeni Malatyaspor 2 Goztepe 3 Galatasaray 4 Akhisarspor 2 Kasimpasa 0 Trabzonspor 3 Friday, December 8 Bursaspor 0 Fenerbahce 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 15 10 2 3 33 19 32 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 15 9 3 3 25 16 30 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 15 8 5 2 31 19 29 4 Besiktas 15 7 6 2 23 13 27 ------------------------- 5 Kayserispor 15 7 6 2 23 17 27 ------------------------- 6 Goztepe 15 8 3 4 28 23 27 7 Trabzonspor 15 7 4 4 31 27 25 8 Bursaspor 15 7 3 5 27 17 24 9 Sivasspor 15 7 1 7 20 25 22 10 Akhisarspor 15 5 4 6 20 25 19 11 Kasimpasa 15 5 3 7 24 29 18 12 Alanyaspor 15 5 2 8 26 29 17 13 Yeni Malatyaspor 15 4 4 7 18 23 16 14 Osmanlispor 15 4 2 9 22 27 14 15 Antalyaspor 15 3 5 7 15 26 14 ------------------------- 16 Genclerbirligi 15 3 3 9 19 31 12 17 Konyaspor 14 3 2 9 13 21 11 18 Karabukspor 14 2 2 10 13 24 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 11 Konyaspor v Karabukspor (1700)