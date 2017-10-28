FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 29
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 29
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 12:55 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Alanyaspor          1 Besiktas         2  
Genclerbirligi      0 Yeni Malatyaspor 1  
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Akhisarspor      1  
Friday, October 27  
Kasimpasa           3 Goztepe          1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         9  7 2 0 20 6  23  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 10 6 2 2 16 13 20  
-------------------------
3  Besiktas            10 5 3 2 16 11 18  
4  Kayserispor         9  5 2 2 14 10 17  
-------------------------
5  Goeztepe            10 5 2 3 21 18 17  
-------------------------
6  Akhisarspor         10 5 2 3 18 15 17  
7  Fenerbahce          9  4 3 2 17 12 15  
8  Yeni Malatyaspor    10 4 2 4 16 17 14  
9  Bursaspor           9  4 1 4 16 13 13  
10 Sivasspor           9  4 1 4 14 14 13  
11 Alanyaspor          10 3 2 5 20 22 11  
12 Kasimpasa           10 3 2 5 16 19 11  
13 Antalyaspor         9  2 3 4 11 15 9   
14 Trabzonspor         9  2 3 4 17 22 9   
15 Karabuekspor        9  2 2 5 11 16 8   
-------------------------
16 Genclerbirligi      10 2 2 6 12 21 8   
17 Konyaspor           9  2 1 6 9  13 7   
18 Osmanlispor         9  2 1 6 13 20 7   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Sunday, October 29   
Konyaspor            v Osmanlispor (1100)  
Karabukspor          v Sivasspor   (1100)  
Bursaspor            v Antalyaspor (1330)  
Trabzonspor          v Galatasaray (1630)  
Monday, October 30   
Fenerbahce           v Kayserispor (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.