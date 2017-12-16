UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 16 Alanyaspor 1 Sivasspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0 Kasimpasa 0 Trabzonspor 1 Bursaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 15 10 2 3 33 19 32 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 15 9 3 3 25 16 30 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 15 8 5 2 31 19 29 4 Trabzonspor 16 8 4 4 32 27 28 ------------------------- 5 Besiktas 15 7 6 2 23 13 27 ------------------------- 6 Kayserispor 15 7 6 2 23 17 27 7 Goztepe 15 8 3 4 28 23 27 8 Bursaspor 16 7 3 6 27 18 24 9 Sivasspor 16 7 2 7 21 26 23 10 Kasimpasa 16 5 4 7 24 29 19 11 Akhisarspor 15 5 4 6 20 25 19 12 Alanyaspor 16 5 3 8 27 30 18 13 Yeni Malatyaspor 15 4 4 7 18 23 16 14 Osmanlispor 15 4 2 9 22 27 14 15 Konyaspor 15 4 2 9 15 21 14 ------------------------- 16 Antalyaspor 15 3 5 7 15 26 14 17 Genclerbirligi 16 3 4 9 19 31 13 18 Karabukspor 15 2 2 11 13 26 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 17 Istanbul Basaksehir v Antalyaspor (1100) Akhisarspor v Kayserispor (1100) Yeni Malatyaspor v Galatasaray (1330) Besiktas v Osmanlispor (1630) Monday, December 18 Fenerbahce v Karabukspor (1700) Goztepe v Konyaspor (1700)