#World Football
December 16, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 16
Alanyaspor     1 Sivasspor 1  
Genclerbirligi 0 Kasimpasa 0  
Trabzonspor    1 Bursaspor 0  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         15 10 2 3  33 19 32  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 15 9  3 3  25 16 30  
-------------------------
3  Fenerbahce          15 8  5 2  31 19 29  
4  Trabzonspor         16 8  4 4  32 27 28  
-------------------------
5  Besiktas            15 7  6 2  23 13 27  
-------------------------
6  Kayserispor         15 7  6 2  23 17 27  
7  Goztepe             15 8  3 4  28 23 27  
8  Bursaspor           16 7  3 6  27 18 24  
9  Sivasspor           16 7  2 7  21 26 23  
10 Kasimpasa           16 5  4 7  24 29 19  
11 Akhisarspor         15 5  4 6  20 25 19  
12 Alanyaspor          16 5  3 8  27 30 18  
13 Yeni Malatyaspor    15 4  4 7  18 23 16  
14 Osmanlispor         15 4  2 9  22 27 14  
15 Konyaspor           15 4  2 9  15 21 14  
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor         15 3  5 7  15 26 14  
17 Genclerbirligi      16 3  4 9  19 31 13  
18 Karabukspor         15 2  2 11 13 26 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Sunday, December 17  
Istanbul Basaksehir  v Antalyaspor (1100)  
Akhisarspor          v Kayserispor (1100)  
Yeni Malatyaspor     v Galatasaray (1330)  
Besiktas             v Osmanlispor (1630)  
Monday, December 18  
Fenerbahce           v Karabukspor (1700)  
Goztepe              v Konyaspor   (1700)

