UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 17 Besiktas 5 Osmanlispor 1 Yeni Malatyaspor 2 Galatasaray 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 4 Antalyaspor 1 Akhisarspor 0 Kayserispor 2 Saturday, December 16 Alanyaspor 1 Sivasspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0 Kasimpasa 0 Trabzonspor 1 Bursaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 10 3 3 29 17 33 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 16 10 2 4 34 21 32 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 16 8 6 2 28 14 30 4 Kayserispor 16 8 6 2 25 17 30 ------------------------- 5 Fenerbahce 15 8 5 2 31 19 29 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 16 8 4 4 32 27 28 7 Goztepe 15 8 3 4 28 23 27 8 Bursaspor 16 7 3 6 27 18 24 9 Sivasspor 16 7 2 7 21 26 23 10 Yeni Malatyaspor 16 5 4 7 20 24 19 11 Kasimpasa 16 5 4 7 24 29 19 12 Akhisarspor 16 5 4 7 20 27 19 13 Alanyaspor 16 5 3 8 27 30 18 14 Konyaspor 15 4 2 9 15 21 14 15 Osmanlispor 16 4 2 10 23 32 14 ------------------------- 16 Antalyaspor 16 3 5 8 16 30 14 17 Genclerbirligi 16 3 4 9 19 31 13 18 Karabukspor 15 2 2 11 13 26 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 18 Fenerbahce v Karabukspor (1700) Goztepe v Konyaspor (1700)