UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 1:01 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29  
Konyaspor           1 Osmanlispor      0  
Bursaspor           4 Antalyaspor      0  
Karabukspor         0 Sivasspor        1  
Trabzonspor         2 Galatasaray      1  
Saturday, October 28
Alanyaspor          1 Besiktas         2  
Genclerbirligi      0 Yeni Malatyaspor 1  
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Akhisarspor      1  
Friday, October 27  
Kasimpasa           3 Goztepe          1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         10 7 2 1 21 8  23  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 10 6 2 2 16 13 20  
-------------------------
3  Besiktas            10 5 3 2 16 11 18  
4  Kayserispor         9  5 2 2 14 10 17  
-------------------------
5  Goeztepe            10 5 2 3 21 18 17  
-------------------------
6  Akhisarspor         10 5 2 3 18 15 17  
7  Bursaspor           10 5 1 4 20 13 16  
8  Sivasspor           10 5 1 4 15 14 16  
9  Fenerbahce          9  4 3 2 17 12 15  
10 Yeni Malatyaspor    10 4 2 4 16 17 14  
11 Trabzonspor         10 3 3 4 19 23 12  
12 Alanyaspor          10 3 2 5 20 22 11  
13 Kasimpasa           10 3 2 5 16 19 11  
14 Konyaspor           10 3 1 6 10 13 10  
15 Antalyaspor         10 2 3 5 11 19 9   
-------------------------
16 Karabuekspor        10 2 2 6 11 17 8   
17 Genclerbirligi      10 2 2 6 12 21 8   
18 Osmanlispor         10 2 1 7 13 21 7   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Monday, October 30   
Fenerbahce           v Kayserispor (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
