UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
December 23, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 23
Konyaspor   1 Fenerbahce     1  
Bursaspor   1 Genclerbirligi 1  
Sivasspor   2 Besiktas       1  
Friday, December 22
Antalyaspor 3 Alanyaspor     1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Fenerbahce          17 9  6 2  34 20 33  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 16 10 3 3  29 17 33  
-------------------------
3  Galatasaray         16 10 2 4  34 21 32  
4  Besiktas            17 8  6 3  29 16 30  
-------------------------
5  Kayserispor         16 8  6 2  25 17 30  
-------------------------
6  Goztepe             16 9  3 4  29 23 30  
7  Trabzonspor         16 8  4 4  32 27 28  
8  Sivasspor           17 8  2 7  23 27 26  
9  Bursaspor           17 7  4 6  28 19 25  
10 Yeni Malatyaspor    16 5  4 7  20 24 19  
11 Kasimpasa           16 5  4 7  24 29 19  
12 Akhisarspor         16 5  4 7  20 27 19  
13 Alanyaspor          17 5  3 9  28 33 18  
14 Antalyaspor         17 4  5 8  19 31 17  
15 Konyaspor           17 4  3 10 16 23 15  
-------------------------
16 Osmanlispor         16 4  2 10 23 32 14  
17 Genclerbirligi      17 3  5 9  20 32 14  
18 Karabukspor         16 2  2 12 13 28 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, December 24  
Karabukspor          v Trabzonspor         (1100)  
Kayserispor          v Yeni Malatyaspor    (1100)  
Kasimpasa            v Istanbul Basaksehir (1330)  
Galatasaray          v Goztepe             (1630)  
Monday, December 25  
Osmanlispor          v Akhisarspor         (1700)

