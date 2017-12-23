UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 23 Konyaspor 1 Fenerbahce 1 Bursaspor 1 Genclerbirligi 1 Sivasspor 2 Besiktas 1 Friday, December 22 Antalyaspor 3 Alanyaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 17 9 6 2 34 20 33 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 10 3 3 29 17 33 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 16 10 2 4 34 21 32 4 Besiktas 17 8 6 3 29 16 30 ------------------------- 5 Kayserispor 16 8 6 2 25 17 30 ------------------------- 6 Goztepe 16 9 3 4 29 23 30 7 Trabzonspor 16 8 4 4 32 27 28 8 Sivasspor 17 8 2 7 23 27 26 9 Bursaspor 17 7 4 6 28 19 25 10 Yeni Malatyaspor 16 5 4 7 20 24 19 11 Kasimpasa 16 5 4 7 24 29 19 12 Akhisarspor 16 5 4 7 20 27 19 13 Alanyaspor 17 5 3 9 28 33 18 14 Antalyaspor 17 4 5 8 19 31 17 15 Konyaspor 17 4 3 10 16 23 15 ------------------------- 16 Osmanlispor 16 4 2 10 23 32 14 17 Genclerbirligi 17 3 5 9 20 32 14 18 Karabukspor 16 2 2 12 13 28 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 24 Karabukspor v Trabzonspor (1100) Kayserispor v Yeni Malatyaspor (1100) Kasimpasa v Istanbul Basaksehir (1330) Galatasaray v Goztepe (1630) Monday, December 25 Osmanlispor v Akhisarspor (1700)