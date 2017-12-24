FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
December 24, 2017 / 1:04 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 24
Galatasaray 3 Goztepe             1  
Karabukspor 1 Trabzonspor         1  
Kasimpasa   1 Istanbul Basaksehir 2  
Kayserispor 0 Yeni Malatyaspor    1  
Saturday, December 23
Konyaspor   1 Fenerbahce          1  
Bursaspor   1 Genclerbirligi      1  
Sivasspor   2 Besiktas            1  
Friday, December 22
Antalyaspor 3 Alanyaspor          1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Istanbul Basaksehir 17 11 3 3  31 18 36  
-------------------------
2  Galatasaray         17 11 2 4  37 22 35  
-------------------------
3  Fenerbahce          17 9  6 2  34 20 33  
4  Besiktas            17 8  6 3  29 16 30  
-------------------------
5  Kayserispor         17 8  6 3  25 18 30  
-------------------------
6  Goztepe             17 9  3 5  30 26 30  
7  Trabzonspor         17 8  5 4  33 28 29  
8  Sivasspor           17 8  2 7  23 27 26  
9  Bursaspor           17 7  4 6  28 19 25  
10 Yeni Malatyaspor    17 6  4 7  21 24 22  
11 Kasimpasa           17 5  4 8  25 31 19  
12 Akhisarspor         16 5  4 7  20 27 19  
13 Alanyaspor          17 5  3 9  28 33 18  
14 Antalyaspor         17 4  5 8  19 31 17  
15 Konyaspor           17 4  3 10 16 23 15  
-------------------------
16 Osmanlispor         16 4  2 10 23 32 14  
17 Genclerbirligi      17 3  5 9  20 32 14  
18 Karabukspor         17 2  3 12 14 29 9   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Monday, December 25  
Osmanlispor          v Akhisarspor (1700)

