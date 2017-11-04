UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 4 Antalyaspor 2 Karabukspor 1 Kasimpasa 2 Bursaspor 2 Kayserispor 0 Trabzonspor 0 Osmanlispor 1 Fenerbahce 1 Friday, November 3 Galatasaray 5 Genclerbirligi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 11 8 2 1 26 9 26 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 10 6 2 2 16 13 20 ------------------------- 3 Kayserispor 11 5 4 2 17 13 19 4 Besiktas 10 5 3 2 16 11 18 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 11 5 2 4 22 15 17 ------------------------- 6 Fenerbahce 11 4 5 2 21 16 17 7 Goeztepe 10 5 2 3 21 18 17 8 Akhisarspor 10 5 2 3 18 15 17 9 Sivasspor 10 5 1 4 15 14 16 10 Yeni Malatyaspor 10 4 2 4 16 17 14 11 Trabzonspor 11 3 4 4 19 23 13 12 Kasimpasa 11 3 3 5 18 21 12 13 Antalyaspor 11 3 3 5 13 20 12 14 Alanyaspor 10 3 2 5 20 22 11 15 Konyaspor 10 3 1 6 10 13 10 ------------------------- 16 Karabuekspor 11 2 2 7 12 19 8 17 Osmanlispor 11 2 2 7 14 22 8 18 Genclerbirligi 11 2 2 7 13 26 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 5 Akhisarspor v Alanyaspor (1100) Yeni Malatyaspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1330) Goztepe v Besiktas (1630) Sivasspor v Konyaspor (1630)