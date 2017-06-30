FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Soccer-UEFA might consider salary cap, says head Ceferin
June 30, 2017 / 2:31 PM / a month ago

REFILE-Soccer-UEFA might consider salary cap, says head Ceferin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Ceferin's first name)

LJUBLJANA, June 30 (Reuters) - European soccer's governing body UEFA believes it might be worth introducing a salary cap to bridge the gulf between the continent's wealthiest clubs and the rest of the field, its head was quoted as saying on Friday.

"The wealthiest clubs are only getting richer and the gap between them and the rest is getting bigger," Aleksander Ceferin told Ljubljana weekly Mladina.

"In future, we will have to take into serious consideration the possibility of limiting clubs' budgets for players' wages."

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; editing by John Stonestreet

