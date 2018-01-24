Soccer-UEFA Nations League draw

LAUSANNE, Switzerland Jan 24 (Reuters) - Draw for the inaugural Nations League competition made by UEFA on Wednesday.

LEAGUE A

Group One

Germany

France

Netherlands

Group Two

Belgium

Switzerland

Iceland

Group Three

Portugal

Italy

Poland

Group Four

Spain

England

Croatia

LEAGUE B

Group One

Slovakia

Czech Republic

Ukraine

Group Two

Russia

Sweden

Turkey

Group Three

Austria

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Northern Ireland

Group Four

Wales

Ireland

Denmark

LEAGUE C

Group One

Scotland

Albania

Israel

Group Two

Hungary

Greece

Finland

Estonia

Group Three

Slovenia

Norway

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Group Four

Romania

Serbia

Montenegro

Lithuania

LEAGUE D

Group One

Georgia

Latvia

Kazakhstan

Andorra

Group Two

Belarus

Luxembourg

Moldova

San Marino

Group Three

Azerbaijan

Faroe Islands

Malta

Kosovo

Group Four

Macedonia

Armenia

Liechtenstein

Macedonia

Armenia

Liechtenstein

Gibraltar