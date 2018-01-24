Soccer-UEFA Nations League draw

LAUSANNE, Switzerland Jan 24 (Reuters) - Draw for the inaugural Nations League competition made by UEFA on Wednesday.
Group One
Germany
France
Netherlands
Group Two
Belgium
Switzerland
Iceland
Group Three
Portugal
Italy
Poland
Group Four
Spain
England
Croatia
Group One
Slovakia
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Group Two
Russia
Sweden
Turkey
Group Three
Austria
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Northern Ireland
Group Four
Wales
Ireland
Denmark
Group One
Scotland
Albania
Israel
Group Two
Hungary
Greece
Finland
Estonia
Group Three
Slovenia
Norway
Bulgaria
Cyprus
Group Four
Romania
Serbia
Montenegro
Lithuania
Group One
Georgia
Latvia
Kazakhstan
Andorra
Group Two
Belarus
Luxembourg
Moldova
San Marino
Group Three
Azerbaijan
Faroe Islands
Malta
Kosovo
Group Four
Macedonia
Armenia
Liechtenstein
