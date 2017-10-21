UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ukrainian championship results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 FC Oleksandriya 1 Veres Rivne 1 Olimpik Donetsk 1 FC Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 0 Vorskla Poltava 0 Karpaty Lviv 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 12 10 1 1 26 10 31 2 Dynamo Kiev 11 7 3 1 25 9 24 3 Olimpik Donetsk 13 6 5 2 13 8 23 4 Vorskla Poltava 13 6 3 4 15 12 21 5 Veres Rivne 13 4 7 2 15 8 19 6 Illichevets Mariupol 11 4 4 3 14 10 16 ------------------------- 7 Zorya Luhansk 12 3 5 4 16 15 14 8 Karpaty Lviv 13 2 6 5 8 22 12 9 FC Oleksandriya 13 1 7 5 10 15 10 10 FC Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 13 2 4 7 8 17 10 11 Chernomorets Odessa 12 2 3 7 7 20 9 12 Stal Kamianske 12 2 2 8 8 19 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 Stal Kamianske v Chernomorets Odessa (1100) Illichevets Mariupol v Zorya Luhansk (1400) Dynamo Kiev v Shakhtar Donetsk (1630)