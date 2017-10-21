FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ukrainian championship results and standings
October 21, 2017 / 12:57 PM / in 3 days

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ukrainian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 21
FC Oleksandriya 1 Veres Rivne            1  
Olimpik Donetsk 1 FC Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 0  
Vorskla Poltava 0 Karpaty Lviv           1  
   Standings              P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Shakhtar Donetsk       12 10 1 1 26 10 31  
2  Dynamo Kiev            11 7  3 1 25 9  24  
3  Olimpik Donetsk        13 6  5 2 13 8  23  
4  Vorskla Poltava        13 6  3 4 15 12 21  
5  Veres Rivne            13 4  7 2 15 8  19  
6  Illichevets Mariupol   11 4  4 3 14 10 16  
-------------------------
7  Zorya Luhansk          12 3  5 4 16 15 14  
8  Karpaty Lviv           13 2  6 5 8  22 12  
9  FC Oleksandriya        13 1  7 5 10 15 10  
10 FC Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 13 2  4 7 8  17 10  
11 Chernomorets Odessa    12 2  3 7 7  20 9   
12 Stal Kamianske         12 2  2 8 8  19 8   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, October 22   
Stal Kamianske       v Chernomorets Odessa (1100)  
Illichevets Mariupol v Zorya Luhansk       (1400)  
Dynamo Kiev          v Shakhtar Donetsk    (1630)

