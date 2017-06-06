Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

June 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Monday Monday, June 5 Boston River 0 Penarol 0 Sunday, June 4 El Tanque Sisley 0 Plaza Colonia 0 Rampla Juniors 1 Defensor Sporting 2 River Plate M. 0 Sud America 2 Saturday, June 3 Danubio 1 Nacional M. 2 Fenix 1 Liverpool 1 Racing CM 1 Juventud 0 Wanderers 1 Cerro 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Penarol 2 1 1 0 3 0 4 2 Defensor Sporting 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 3 Boston River 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 4 El Tanque Sisley 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 5 Plaza Colonia 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 6 Liverpool 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 7 Rampla Juniors 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 8 Fenix 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Serie 2 1 Racing CM 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 2 Nacional M. 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 3 Wanderers 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 4 Sud America 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 5 Danubio 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 6 Juventud 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 7 River Plate M. 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 8 Cerro 2 0 0 2 0 3 0