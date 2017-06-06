FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
June 6, 2017 / 1:36 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Monday 
Monday, June 5   
Boston River     0 Penarol           0  
Sunday, June 4   
El Tanque Sisley 0 Plaza Colonia     0  
Rampla Juniors   1 Defensor Sporting 2  
River Plate M.   0 Sud America       2  
Saturday, June 3 
Danubio          1 Nacional M.       2  
Fenix            1 Liverpool         1  
Racing CM        1 Juventud          0  
Wanderers        1 Cerro             0  
  Standings         P W D L F A Pts 
Serie 1
1 Penarol           2 1 1 0 3 0 4   
2 Defensor Sporting 2 1 1 0 4 3 4   
3 Boston River      2 1 1 0 3 2 4   
4 El Tanque Sisley  2 0 2 0 2 2 2   
5 Plaza Colonia     2 0 2 0 0 0 2   
6 Liverpool         2 0 1 1 3 4 1   
7 Rampla Juniors    2 0 1 1 1 2 1   
8 Fenix             2 0 1 1 1 4 1   
Serie 2
1 Racing CM         2 2 0 0 3 0 6   
2 Nacional M.       2 2 0 0 4 2 6   
3 Wanderers         2 2 0 0 2 0 6   
4 Sud America       2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
5 Danubio           2 0 1 1 2 3 1   
6 Juventud          2 0 0 2 0 2 0   
7 River Plate M.    2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
8 Cerro             2 0 0 2 0 3 0

