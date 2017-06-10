UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

June 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 10 Juventud 1 River Plate M. 0 Liverpool 2 El Tanque Sisley 0 Penarol 4 Rampla Juniors 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Penarol 3 2 1 0 7 1 7 2 Liverpool 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 3 Defensor Sporting 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 4 Boston River 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 5 Plaza Colonia 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 6 El Tanque Sisley 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 7 Fenix 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 8 Rampla Juniors 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 Serie 2 1 Racing CM 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 2 Nacional M. 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 3 Wanderers 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 4 Sud America 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 5 Juventud 3 1 0 2 1 2 3 6 Danubio 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 7 Cerro 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 8 River Plate M. 3 0 0 3 1 5 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 11 Cerro v Danubio (1800) Sud America v Racing CM (1800) Nacional M. v Wanderers (2100) Defensor Sporting v Boston River (1800) Plaza Colonia v Fenix (1800)