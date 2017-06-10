FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
June 10, 2017 / 7:55 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 10
Juventud  1 River Plate M.   0  
Liverpool 2 El Tanque Sisley 0  
Penarol   4 Rampla Juniors   1  
  Standings         P W D L F A Pts 
Serie 1
1 Penarol           3 2 1 0 7 1 7   
2 Liverpool         3 1 1 1 5 4 4   
3 Defensor Sporting 2 1 1 0 4 3 4   
4 Boston River      2 1 1 0 3 2 4   
5 Plaza Colonia     2 0 2 0 0 0 2   
6 El Tanque Sisley  3 0 2 1 2 4 2   
7 Fenix             2 0 1 1 1 4 1   
8 Rampla Juniors    3 0 1 2 2 6 1   
Serie 2
1 Racing CM         2 2 0 0 3 0 6   
2 Nacional M.       2 2 0 0 4 2 6   
3 Wanderers         2 2 0 0 2 0 6   
4 Sud America       2 1 1 0 3 1 4   
5 Juventud          3 1 0 2 1 2 3   
6 Danubio           2 0 1 1 2 3 1   
7 Cerro             2 0 0 2 0 3 0   
8 River Plate M.    3 0 0 3 1 5 0   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                        
Sunday, June 11      
Cerro                v Danubio      (1800)  
Sud America          v Racing CM    (1800)  
Nacional M.          v Wanderers    (2100)  
Defensor Sporting    v Boston River (1800)  
Plaza Colonia        v Fenix        (1800)

