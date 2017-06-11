FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
June 11, 2017 / 7:57 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 11   
Cerro             3 Danubio          0  
Defensor Sporting 3 Boston River     1  
Nacional M.       1 Wanderers        1  
Plaza Colonia     1 Fenix            2  
Sud America       0 Racing CM        1  
Saturday, June 10 
Juventud          1 River Plate M.   0  
Liverpool         2 El Tanque Sisley 0  
Penarol           4 Rampla Juniors   1  
  Standings         P W D L F A Pts 
Serie 1
1 Penarol           3 2 1 0 7 1 7   
2 Defensor Sporting 3 2 1 0 7 4 7   
3 Liverpool         3 1 1 1 5 4 4   
4 Boston River      3 1 1 1 4 5 4   
5 Fenix             3 1 1 1 3 5 4   
6 Plaza Colonia     3 0 2 1 1 2 2   
7 El Tanque Sisley  3 0 2 1 2 4 2   
8 Rampla Juniors    3 0 1 2 2 6 1   
Serie 2
1 Racing CM         3 3 0 0 4 0 9   
2 Nacional M.       3 2 1 0 5 3 7   
3 Wanderers         3 2 1 0 3 1 7   
4 Sud America       3 1 1 1 3 2 4   
5 Cerro             3 1 0 2 3 3 3   
6 Juventud          3 1 0 2 1 2 3   
7 Danubio           3 0 1 2 2 6 1   
8 River Plate M.    3 0 0 3 1 5 0

