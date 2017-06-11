UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

June 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 11 Cerro 3 Danubio 0 Defensor Sporting 3 Boston River 1 Nacional M. 1 Wanderers 1 Plaza Colonia 1 Fenix 2 Sud America 0 Racing CM 1 Saturday, June 10 Juventud 1 River Plate M. 0 Liverpool 2 El Tanque Sisley 0 Penarol 4 Rampla Juniors 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Penarol 3 2 1 0 7 1 7 2 Defensor Sporting 3 2 1 0 7 4 7 3 Liverpool 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 4 Boston River 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 5 Fenix 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 6 Plaza Colonia 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 7 El Tanque Sisley 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 8 Rampla Juniors 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 Serie 2 1 Racing CM 3 3 0 0 4 0 9 2 Nacional M. 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 3 Wanderers 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 4 Sud America 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 5 Cerro 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 6 Juventud 3 1 0 2 1 2 3 7 Danubio 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 8 River Plate M. 3 0 0 3 1 5 0