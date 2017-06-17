Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 17 Fenix 1 Defensor Sporting 1 Juventud 2 Sud America 2 Racing CM 1 Nacional M. 3 River Plate M. 1 Cerro 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Defensor Sporting 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 2 Penarol 3 2 1 0 7 1 7 3 Fenix 4 1 2 1 4 6 5 4 Liverpool 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 5 Boston River 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 6 Plaza Colonia 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 7 El Tanque Sisley 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 8 Rampla Juniors 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 Serie 2 1 Nacional M. 4 3 1 0 8 4 10 2 Racing CM 4 3 0 1 5 3 9 3 Wanderers 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 4 Sud America 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 5 Cerro 4 1 1 2 4 4 4 6 Juventud 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 7 Danubio 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 7 River Plate M. 4 0 1 3 2 6 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 18 Danubio v Wanderers (1800) Liverpool v Plaza Colonia (1800) Rampla Juniors v Boston River (1800) El Tanque Sisley v Penarol (2100)