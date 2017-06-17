FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 17, 2017 / 8:03 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 17
Fenix          1 Defensor Sporting 1  
Juventud       2 Sud America       2  
Racing CM      1 Nacional M.       3  
River Plate M. 1 Cerro             1  
  Standings         P W D L F A Pts 
Serie 1
1 Defensor Sporting 4 2 2 0 8 5 8   
2 Penarol           3 2 1 0 7 1 7   
3 Fenix             4 1 2 1 4 6 5   
4 Liverpool         3 1 1 1 5 4 4   
5 Boston River      3 1 1 1 4 5 4   
6 Plaza Colonia     3 0 2 1 1 2 2   
7 El Tanque Sisley  3 0 2 1 2 4 2   
8 Rampla Juniors    3 0 1 2 2 6 1   
Serie 2
1 Nacional M.       4 3 1 0 8 4 10  
2 Racing CM         4 3 0 1 5 3 9   
3 Wanderers         3 2 1 0 3 1 7   
4 Sud America       4 1 2 1 5 4 5   
5 Cerro             4 1 1 2 4 4 4   
6 Juventud          4 1 1 2 3 4 4   
7 Danubio           3 0 1 2 2 6 1   
7 River Plate M.    4 0 1 3 2 6 1   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Sunday, June 18      
Danubio              v Wanderers     (1800)  
Liverpool            v Plaza Colonia (1800)  
Rampla Juniors       v Boston River  (1800)  
El Tanque Sisley     v Penarol       (2100)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.