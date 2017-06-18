FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 18, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 18  
Danubio          0 Wanderers         1  
El Tanque Sisley 1 Penarol           2  
Liverpool        1 Plaza Colonia     1  
Rampla Juniors   1 Boston River      0  
Saturday, June 17
Fenix            1 Defensor Sporting 1  
Juventud         2 Sud America       2  
Racing CM        1 Nacional M.       3  
River Plate M.   1 Cerro             1  
  Standings         P W D L F A Pts 
Serie 1
1 Penarol           4 3 1 0 9 2 10  
2 Defensor Sporting 4 2 2 0 8 5 8   
3 Liverpool         4 1 2 1 6 5 5   
4 Fenix             4 1 2 1 4 6 5   
5 Boston River      4 1 1 2 4 6 4   
6 Rampla Juniors    4 1 1 2 3 6 4   
7 Plaza Colonia     4 0 3 1 2 3 3   
8 El Tanque Sisley  4 0 2 2 3 6 2   
Serie 2
1 Nacional M.       4 3 1 0 8 4 10  
2 Wanderers         4 3 1 0 4 1 10  
3 Racing CM         4 3 0 1 5 3 9   
4 Sud America       4 1 2 1 5 4 5   
5 Cerro             4 1 1 2 4 4 4   
6 Juventud          4 1 1 2 3 4 4   
7 River Plate M.    4 0 1 3 2 6 1   
8 Danubio           4 0 1 3 2 7 1

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.