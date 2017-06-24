FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
June 24, 2017 / 7:59 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 24
Danubio        1 Racing CM     2  
Penarol        4 Plaza Colonia 1  
Rampla Juniors 1 Fenix         1  
  Standings         P W D L F  A Pts 
Serie 1
1 Penarol           5 4 1 0 13 3 13  
2 Defensor Sporting 4 2 2 0 8  5 8   
3 Fenix             5 1 3 1 5  7 6   
4 Liverpool         4 1 2 1 6  5 5   
5 Rampla Juniors    5 1 2 2 4  7 5   
6 Boston River      4 1 1 2 4  6 4   
7 Plaza Colonia     5 0 3 2 3  7 3   
8 El Tanque Sisley  4 0 2 2 3  6 2   
Serie 2
1 Racing CM         5 4 0 1 7  4 12  
2 Nacional M.       4 3 1 0 8  4 10  
3 Wanderers         4 3 1 0 4  1 10  
4 Sud America       4 1 2 1 5  4 5   
5 Cerro             4 1 1 2 4  4 4   
6 Juventud          4 1 1 2 3  4 4   
7 River Plate M.    4 0 1 3 2  6 1   
8 Danubio           5 0 1 4 3  9 1   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, June 25      
Cerro                v Sud America      (1800)  
Wanderers            v River Plate M.   (1800)  
Nacional M.          v Juventud         (2100)  
Boston River         v El Tanque Sisley (1800)  
Defensor Sporting    v Liverpool        (1800)

