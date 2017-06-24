UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 24 Danubio 1 Racing CM 2 Penarol 4 Plaza Colonia 1 Rampla Juniors 1 Fenix 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Penarol 5 4 1 0 13 3 13 2 Defensor Sporting 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 3 Fenix 5 1 3 1 5 7 6 4 Liverpool 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 5 Rampla Juniors 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 6 Boston River 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 7 Plaza Colonia 5 0 3 2 3 7 3 8 El Tanque Sisley 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Serie 2 1 Racing CM 5 4 0 1 7 4 12 2 Nacional M. 4 3 1 0 8 4 10 3 Wanderers 4 3 1 0 4 1 10 4 Sud America 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 5 Cerro 4 1 1 2 4 4 4 6 Juventud 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 7 River Plate M. 4 0 1 3 2 6 1 8 Danubio 5 0 1 4 3 9 1 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 25 Cerro v Sud America (1800) Wanderers v River Plate M. (1800) Nacional M. v Juventud (2100) Boston River v El Tanque Sisley (1800) Defensor Sporting v Liverpool (1800)