UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
#World Football
June 25, 2017 / 8:01 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 25   
Boston River      3 El Tanque Sisley 1  
Cerro             2 Sud America      1  
Defensor Sporting 2 Liverpool        0  
Nacional M.       3 Juventud         1  
Wanderers         2 River Plate M.   2  
Saturday, June 24 
Danubio           1 Racing CM        2  
Penarol           4 Plaza Colonia    1  
Rampla Juniors    1 Fenix            1  
  Standings         P W D L F  A Pts 
Serie 1
1 Penarol           5 4 1 0 13 3 13  
2 Defensor Sporting 5 3 2 0 10 5 11  
3 Boston River      5 2 1 2 7  7 7   
4 Fenix             5 1 3 1 5  7 6   
5 Liverpool         5 1 2 2 6  7 5   
6 Rampla Juniors    5 1 2 2 4  7 5   
7 Plaza Colonia     5 0 3 2 3  7 3   
8 El Tanque Sisley  5 0 2 3 4  9 2   
Serie 2
1 Nacional M.       5 4 1 0 11 5 13  
2 Racing CM         5 4 0 1 7  4 12  
3 Wanderers         5 3 2 0 6  3 11  
4 Cerro             5 2 1 2 6  5 7   
5 Sud America       5 1 2 2 6  6 5   
6 Juventud          5 1 1 3 4  7 4   
7 River Plate M.    5 0 2 3 4  8 2   
8 Danubio           5 0 1 4 3  9 1

