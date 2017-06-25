UPDATE 2-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 25 Boston River 3 El Tanque Sisley 1 Cerro 2 Sud America 1 Defensor Sporting 2 Liverpool 0 Nacional M. 3 Juventud 1 Wanderers 2 River Plate M. 2 Saturday, June 24 Danubio 1 Racing CM 2 Penarol 4 Plaza Colonia 1 Rampla Juniors 1 Fenix 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Penarol 5 4 1 0 13 3 13 2 Defensor Sporting 5 3 2 0 10 5 11 3 Boston River 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 4 Fenix 5 1 3 1 5 7 6 5 Liverpool 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 6 Rampla Juniors 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 7 Plaza Colonia 5 0 3 2 3 7 3 8 El Tanque Sisley 5 0 2 3 4 9 2 Serie 2 1 Nacional M. 5 4 1 0 11 5 13 2 Racing CM 5 4 0 1 7 4 12 3 Wanderers 5 3 2 0 6 3 11 4 Cerro 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 5 Sud America 5 1 2 2 6 6 5 6 Juventud 5 1 1 3 4 7 4 7 River Plate M. 5 0 2 3 4 8 2 8 Danubio 5 0 1 4 3 9 1