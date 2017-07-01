FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
July 1, 2017 / 7:59 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 1
Juventud       1 Cerro       1  
Racing CM      0 Wanderers   1  
River Plate M. 0 Danubio     2  
Sud America    0 Nacional M. 3  
  Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
Serie 1
1 Penarol           5 4 1 0 13 3  13  
2 Defensor Sporting 5 3 2 0 10 5  11  
3 Boston River      5 2 1 2 7  7  7   
4 Fenix             5 1 3 1 5  7  6   
5 Liverpool         5 1 2 2 6  7  5   
6 Rampla Juniors    5 1 2 2 4  7  5   
7 Plaza Colonia     5 0 3 2 3  7  3   
8 El Tanque Sisley  5 0 2 3 4  9  2   
Serie 2
1 Nacional M.       6 5 1 0 14 5  16  
2 Wanderers         6 4 2 0 7  3  14  
3 Racing CM         6 4 0 2 7  5  12  
4 Cerro             6 2 2 2 7  6  8   
5 Sud America       6 1 2 3 6  9  5   
6 Juventud          6 1 2 3 5  8  5   
7 Danubio           6 1 1 4 5  9  4   
8 River Plate M.    6 0 2 4 4  10 2   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, July 2       
El Tanque Sisley     v Rampla Juniors    (1800)  
Fenix                v Boston River      (1800)  
Liverpool            v Penarol           (1800)  
Plaza Colonia        v Defensor Sporting (1800)

