UPDATE 1-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 1 Juventud 1 Cerro 1 Racing CM 0 Wanderers 1 River Plate M. 0 Danubio 2 Sud America 0 Nacional M. 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Penarol 5 4 1 0 13 3 13 2 Defensor Sporting 5 3 2 0 10 5 11 3 Boston River 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 4 Fenix 5 1 3 1 5 7 6 5 Liverpool 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 6 Rampla Juniors 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 7 Plaza Colonia 5 0 3 2 3 7 3 8 El Tanque Sisley 5 0 2 3 4 9 2 Serie 2 1 Nacional M. 6 5 1 0 14 5 16 2 Wanderers 6 4 2 0 7 3 14 3 Racing CM 6 4 0 2 7 5 12 4 Cerro 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 5 Sud America 6 1 2 3 6 9 5 6 Juventud 6 1 2 3 5 8 5 7 Danubio 6 1 1 4 5 9 4 8 River Plate M. 6 0 2 4 4 10 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 2 El Tanque Sisley v Rampla Juniors (1800) Fenix v Boston River (1800) Liverpool v Penarol (1800) Plaza Colonia v Defensor Sporting (1800)