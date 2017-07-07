FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
July 7, 2017 / 7:58 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Friday 
Friday, July 7
Boston River 0 Plaza Colonia 1  
  Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
Serie 1
1 Penarol           6 5 1 0 15 4  16  
2 Defensor Sporting 6 4 2 0 12 5  14  
3 Boston River      7 3 1 3 9  9  10  
4 Rampla Juniors    6 2 2 2 6  8  8   
5 Fenix             6 1 3 2 6  9  6   
6 Plaza Colonia     7 1 3 3 4  9  6   
7 Liverpool         6 1 2 3 7  9  5   
8 El Tanque Sisley  6 0 2 4 5  11 2   
Serie 2
1 Nacional M.       6 5 1 0 14 5  16  
2 Wanderers         6 4 2 0 7  3  14  
3 Racing CM         6 4 0 2 7  5  12  
4 Cerro             6 2 2 2 7  6  8   
5 Sud America       6 1 2 3 6  9  5   
6 Juventud          6 1 2 3 5  8  5   
7 Danubio           6 1 1 4 5  9  4   
8 River Plate M.    6 0 2 4 4  10 2   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Saturday, July 8     
Fenix                v El Tanque Sisley  (1800)  
Rampla Juniors       v Liverpool         (1800)  
Penarol              v Defensor Sporting (1900)  
Sunday, July 9       
Cerro                v Nacional M.       (1800)  
Danubio              v Juventud          (1800)  
Racing CM            v River Plate M.    (1800)  
Wanderers            v Sud America       (1800)

