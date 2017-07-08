FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 8, 2017 / 8:03 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 8
Fenix          2 El Tanque Sisley  1  
Penarol        2 Defensor Sporting 3  
Rampla Juniors 1 Liverpool         0  
Friday, July 7 
Boston River   0 Plaza Colonia     1  
  Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
Serie 1
1 Defensor Sporting 7 5 2 0 15 7  17  
2 Penarol           7 5 1 1 17 7  16  
3 Rampla Juniors    7 3 2 2 7  8  11  
4 Boston River      7 3 1 3 9  9  10  
5 Fenix             7 2 3 2 8  10 9   
6 Plaza Colonia     7 1 3 3 4  9  6   
7 Liverpool         7 1 2 4 7  10 5   
8 El Tanque Sisley  7 0 2 5 6  13 2   
Serie 2
1 Nacional M.       6 5 1 0 14 5  16  
2 Wanderers         6 4 2 0 7  3  14  
3 Racing CM         6 4 0 2 7  5  12  
4 Cerro             6 2 2 2 7  6  8   
5 Sud America       6 1 2 3 6  9  5   
6 Juventud          6 1 2 3 5  8  5   
7 Danubio           6 1 1 4 5  9  4   
8 River Plate M.    6 0 2 4 4  10 2   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, July 9       
Cerro                v Nacional M.    (1800)  
Danubio              v Juventud       (1800)  
Racing CM            v River Plate M. (1800)  
Wanderers            v Sud America    (1800)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.