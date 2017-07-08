UPDATE 1-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 8 Fenix 2 El Tanque Sisley 1 Penarol 2 Defensor Sporting 3 Rampla Juniors 1 Liverpool 0 Friday, July 7 Boston River 0 Plaza Colonia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Defensor Sporting 7 5 2 0 15 7 17 2 Penarol 7 5 1 1 17 7 16 3 Rampla Juniors 7 3 2 2 7 8 11 4 Boston River 7 3 1 3 9 9 10 5 Fenix 7 2 3 2 8 10 9 6 Plaza Colonia 7 1 3 3 4 9 6 7 Liverpool 7 1 2 4 7 10 5 8 El Tanque Sisley 7 0 2 5 6 13 2 Serie 2 1 Nacional M. 6 5 1 0 14 5 16 2 Wanderers 6 4 2 0 7 3 14 3 Racing CM 6 4 0 2 7 5 12 4 Cerro 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 5 Sud America 6 1 2 3 6 9 5 6 Juventud 6 1 2 3 5 8 5 7 Danubio 6 1 1 4 5 9 4 8 River Plate M. 6 0 2 4 4 10 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 9 Cerro v Nacional M. (1800) Danubio v Juventud (1800) Racing CM v River Plate M. (1800) Wanderers v Sud America (1800)