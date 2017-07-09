Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 9 Cerro 0 Nacional M. 2 Danubio 0 Juventud 0 Racing CM 1 River Plate M. 1 Wanderers 2 Sud America 0 Saturday, July 8 Fenix 2 El Tanque Sisley 1 Penarol 2 Defensor Sporting 3 Rampla Juniors 1 Liverpool 0 Friday, July 7 Boston River 0 Plaza Colonia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Defensor Sporting 7 5 2 0 15 7 17 2 Penarol 7 5 1 1 17 7 16 3 Rampla Juniors 7 3 2 2 7 8 11 4 Boston River 7 3 1 3 9 9 10 5 Fenix 7 2 3 2 8 10 9 6 Plaza Colonia 7 1 3 3 4 9 6 7 Liverpool 7 1 2 4 7 10 5 8 El Tanque Sisley 7 0 2 5 6 13 2 Serie 2 1 Nacional M. 7 6 1 0 16 5 19 2 Wanderers 7 5 2 0 9 3 17 3 Racing CM 7 4 1 2 8 6 13 4 Cerro 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 5 Juventud 7 1 3 3 5 8 6 6 Danubio 7 1 2 4 5 9 5 7 Sud America 7 1 2 4 6 11 5 8 River Plate M. 7 0 3 4 5 11 3