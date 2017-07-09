FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
#World Football
July 9, 2017 / 8:04 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 9 
Cerro          0 Nacional M.       2  
Danubio        0 Juventud          0  
Racing CM      1 River Plate M.    1  
Wanderers      2 Sud America       0  
Saturday, July 8
Fenix          2 El Tanque Sisley  1  
Penarol        2 Defensor Sporting 3  
Rampla Juniors 1 Liverpool         0  
Friday, July 7 
Boston River   0 Plaza Colonia     1  
  Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
Serie 1
1 Defensor Sporting 7 5 2 0 15 7  17  
2 Penarol           7 5 1 1 17 7  16  
3 Rampla Juniors    7 3 2 2 7  8  11  
4 Boston River      7 3 1 3 9  9  10  
5 Fenix             7 2 3 2 8  10 9   
6 Plaza Colonia     7 1 3 3 4  9  6   
7 Liverpool         7 1 2 4 7  10 5   
8 El Tanque Sisley  7 0 2 5 6  13 2   
Serie 2
1 Nacional M.       7 6 1 0 16 5  19  
2 Wanderers         7 5 2 0 9  3  17  
3 Racing CM         7 4 1 2 8  6  13  
4 Cerro             7 2 2 3 7  8  8   
5 Juventud          7 1 3 3 5  8  6   
6 Danubio           7 1 2 4 5  9  5   
7 Sud America       7 1 2 4 6  11 5   
8 River Plate M.    7 0 3 4 5  11 3

