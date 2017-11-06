Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 Boston River 1 Wanderers 1 Cerro 1 Danubio 2 El Tanque Sisley 1 Fenix 1 Penarol 3 Defensor Sporting 1 Saturday, November 4 Liverpool 1 Nacional M. 4 Plaza Colonia 1 Juventud 0 Racing CM 0 Rampla Juniors 0 River Plate M. 1 Sud America 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Penarol 8 8 0 0 21 3 24 ------------------------- 2 Defensor Sporting 8 6 1 1 15 9 19 3 Boston River 8 4 3 1 10 5 15 4 Danubio 8 4 2 2 10 7 14 5 Nacional M. 8 4 1 3 12 8 13 6 River Plate M. 8 3 3 2 14 9 12 7 El Tanque Sisley 8 3 2 3 8 12 11 8 Rampla Juniors 8 2 4 2 10 12 10 9 Sud America 8 2 3 3 12 13 9 10 Cerro 8 3 0 5 8 12 9 11 Fenix 8 2 2 4 9 11 8 12 Racing CM 8 1 4 3 5 8 7 13 Wanderers 8 1 4 3 8 12 7 14 Liverpool 8 2 1 5 9 15 7 15 Plaza Colonia 8 2 1 5 6 13 7 16 Juventud 8 1 1 6 6 14 4 1: Championship play-off