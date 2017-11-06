FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
November 6, 2017 / 12:10 AM / in a day

Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5
Boston River     1 Wanderers         1  
Cerro            1 Danubio           2  
El Tanque Sisley 1 Fenix             1  
Penarol          3 Defensor Sporting 1  
Saturday, November 4
Liverpool        1 Nacional M.       4  
Plaza Colonia    1 Juventud          0  
Racing CM        0 Rampla Juniors    0  
River Plate M.   1 Sud America       2  
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Penarol           8 8 0 0 21 3  24  
-------------------------
2  Defensor Sporting 8 6 1 1 15 9  19  
3  Boston River      8 4 3 1 10 5  15  
4  Danubio           8 4 2 2 10 7  14  
5  Nacional M.       8 4 1 3 12 8  13  
6  River Plate M.    8 3 3 2 14 9  12  
7  El Tanque Sisley  8 3 2 3 8  12 11  
8  Rampla Juniors    8 2 4 2 10 12 10  
9  Sud America       8 2 3 3 12 13 9   
10 Cerro             8 3 0 5 8  12 9   
11 Fenix             8 2 2 4 9  11 8   
12 Racing CM         8 1 4 3 5  8  7   
13 Wanderers         8 1 4 3 8  12 7   
14 Liverpool         8 2 1 5 9  15 7   
15 Plaza Colonia     8 2 1 5 6  13 7   
16 Juventud          8 1 1 6 6  14 4   
1: Championship play-off

