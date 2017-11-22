FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
November 22, 2017 / 10:09 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, November 22
Fenix          1 Cerro        1  
Juventud       2 Liverpool    1  
River Plate M. 2 Penarol      1  
Sud America    1 Boston River 0  
   Standings         P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Penarol           13 12 0 1 31 7  36  
-------------------------
2  Defensor Sporting 12 9  2 1 24 13 29  
3  Nacional M.       12 8  1 3 24 11 25  
4  River Plate M.    13 5  5 3 22 16 20  
5  Sud America       13 5  4 4 23 21 19  
6  Rampla Juniors    12 4  5 3 14 15 17  
7  Cerro             13 5  2 6 16 20 17  
8  Danubio           12 4  4 4 15 17 16  
9  Boston River      13 4  4 5 10 13 16  
10 El Tanque Sisley  12 3  5 4 12 18 14  
11 Racing CM         12 3  4 5 16 17 13  
12 Fenix             13 3  4 6 14 16 13  
13 Liverpool         13 3  2 8 17 25 11  
14 Juventud          13 3  2 8 11 20 11  
15 Wanderers         12 2  4 6 14 22 10  
16 Plaza Colonia     12 2  2 8 10 22 8   
1: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Thursday, November 23
Danubio              v El Tanque Sisley  (2000)  
Rampla Juniors       v Nacional M.       (2000)  
Plaza Colonia        v Racing CM         (2200)  
Defensor Sporting    v Wanderers         (2230)  
Saturday, November 25
Boston River         v Juventud          (2000)  
Cerro                v Penarol           (2000)  
Sunday, November 26  
El Tanque Sisley     v Plaza Colonia     (2000)  
Fenix                v Rampla Juniors    (2000)  
Liverpool            v Danubio           (2000)  
Nacional M.          v Defensor Sporting (2000)  
Racing CM            v River Plate M.    (2000)  
Wanderers            v Sud America       (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
