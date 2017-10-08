Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 8 Cerro 3 Juventud 2 Danubio 1 Sud America 0 El Tanque Sisley 1 Wanderers 1 Plaza Colonia 1 Defensor Sporting 2 Saturday, October 7 Penarol 3 Fenix 0 Racing CM 1 Boston River 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Penarol 6 6 0 0 14 1 18 ------------------------- 2 Defensor Sporting 6 5 1 0 12 5 16 3 River Plate M. 6 3 3 0 12 5 12 4 Boston River 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 5 Danubio 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 6 Nacional M. 6 3 1 2 7 5 10 7 Rampla Juniors 6 2 3 1 9 8 9 8 Cerro 6 3 0 3 7 9 9 9 Fenix 6 2 1 3 7 8 7 10 Liverpool 6 2 1 3 7 9 7 11 El Tanque Sisley 6 2 1 3 5 10 7 12 Sud America 6 1 2 3 8 10 5 13 Racing CM 6 0 3 3 3 7 3 14 Wanderers 6 0 3 3 5 10 3 15 Plaza Colonia 6 1 0 5 3 11 3 16 Juventud 6 0 1 5 4 12 1 1: Championship play-off