FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 1, 2017 / 11:59 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Friday 
Friday, December 1
Plaza Colonia 0 Liverpool 1  
   Standings         P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Penarol           14 13 0 1  35 7  39  
-------------------------
2  Defensor Sporting 14 10 3 1  27 15 33  
3  Nacional M.       14 9  2 3  27 12 29  
4  River Plate M.    14 5  6 3  22 16 21  
5  Sud America       14 5  4 5  23 22 19  
6  Boston River      14 5  4 5  13 14 19  
7  Rampla Juniors    14 4  6 4  15 18 18  
8  Racing CM         14 4  5 5  18 18 17  
9  Liverpool         15 5  2 8  23 25 17  
10 Danubio           14 4  5 5  17 24 17  
11 Cerro             14 5  2 7  16 24 17  
12 El Tanque Sisley  14 3  7 4  15 21 16  
13 Fenix             14 3  5 6  15 17 14  
14 Wanderers         14 3  4 7  16 24 13  
15 Juventud          14 3  2 9  12 23 11  
16 Plaza Colonia     15 2  3 10 12 26 9   
1: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, December 2 
Rampla Juniors       v Cerro            (1315)  
Sunday, December 3   
Danubio              v Boston River     (2000)  
Defensor Sporting    v Fenix            (2000)  
Juventud             v Wanderers        (2000)  
Penarol              v Racing CM        (2000)  
River Plate M.       v El Tanque Sisley (2000)  
Sud America          v Nacional M.      (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.