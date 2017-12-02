Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 2 Rampla Juniors 0 Cerro 1 Friday, December 1 Plaza Colonia 0 Liverpool 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Penarol 14 13 0 1 35 7 39 ------------------------- 2 Defensor Sporting 14 10 3 1 27 15 33 3 Nacional M. 14 9 2 3 27 12 29 4 River Plate M. 14 5 6 3 22 16 21 5 Cerro 15 6 2 7 17 24 20 6 Sud America 14 5 4 5 23 22 19 7 Boston River 14 5 4 5 13 14 19 8 Rampla Juniors 15 4 6 5 15 19 18 9 Racing CM 14 4 5 5 18 18 17 10 Liverpool 15 5 2 8 23 25 17 11 Danubio 14 4 5 5 17 24 17 12 El Tanque Sisley 14 3 7 4 15 21 16 13 Fenix 14 3 5 6 15 17 14 14 Wanderers 14 3 4 7 16 24 13 15 Juventud 14 3 2 9 12 23 11 16 Plaza Colonia 15 2 3 10 12 26 9 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 3 Danubio v Boston River (2000) Defensor Sporting v Fenix (2000) Juventud v Wanderers (2000) Penarol v Racing CM (2000) River Plate M. v El Tanque Sisley (2000) Sud America v Nacional M. (2000)