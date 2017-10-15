FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
October 15, 2017 / 9:33 PM / in 6 days

Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15
Boston River      1 Cerro            0  
Juventud          2 Danubio          1  
Nacional M.       1 El Tanque Sisley 2  
Sud America       2 Plaza Colonia    2  
Wanderers         2 Liverpool        1  
Saturday, October 14
Defensor Sporting 2 River Plate M.   1  
Fenix             1 Racing CM        2  
Rampla Juniors    1 Penarol          4  
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Penarol           7 7 0 0 18 2  21  
-------------------------
2  Defensor Sporting 7 6 1 0 14 6  19  
3  Boston River      7 4 2 1 9  4  14  
4  River Plate M.    7 3 3 1 13 7  12  
5  Danubio           7 3 2 2 8  6  11  
6  Nacional M.       7 3 1 3 8  7  10  
7  El Tanque Sisley  7 3 1 3 7  11 10  
8  Rampla Juniors    7 2 3 2 10 12 9   
9  Cerro             7 3 0 4 7  10 9   
10 Fenix             7 2 1 4 8  10 7   
11 Liverpool         7 2 1 4 8  11 7   
12 Sud America       7 1 3 3 10 12 6   
13 Racing CM         7 1 3 3 5  8  6   
14 Wanderers         7 1 3 3 7  11 6   
15 Juventud          7 1 1 5 6  13 4   
16 Plaza Colonia     7 1 1 5 5  13 4   
1: Championship play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
