Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
December 3, 2017 / 10:07 PM / in 20 hours

Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3
Danubio           1 Boston River     0  
Defensor Sporting 0 Fenix            2  
Juventud          2 Wanderers        5  
Penarol           4 Racing CM        0  
River Plate M.    1 El Tanque Sisley 0  
Sud America       3 Nacional M.      2  
Saturday, December 2
Rampla Juniors    0 Cerro            1  
Friday, December 1
Plaza Colonia     0 Liverpool        1  
   Standings         P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Penarol           15 14 0 1  39 7  42  
-------------------------
2  Defensor Sporting 15 10 3 2  27 17 33  
3  Nacional M.       15 9  2 4  29 15 29  
4  River Plate M.    15 6  6 3  23 16 24  
5  Sud America       15 6  4 5  26 24 22  
6  Danubio           15 5  5 5  18 24 20  
7  Cerro             15 6  2 7  17 24 20  
8  Boston River      15 5  4 6  13 15 19  
9  Rampla Juniors    15 4  6 5  15 19 18  
10 Fenix             15 4  5 6  17 17 17  
11 Liverpool         15 5  2 8  23 25 17  
12 Racing CM         15 4  5 6  18 22 17  
13 Wanderers         15 4  4 7  21 26 16  
14 El Tanque Sisley  15 3  7 5  15 22 16  
15 Juventud          15 3  2 10 14 28 11  
16 Plaza Colonia     15 2  3 10 12 26 9   
1: Championship play-off

