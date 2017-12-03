Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 3 Danubio 1 Boston River 0 Defensor Sporting 0 Fenix 2 Juventud 2 Wanderers 5 Penarol 4 Racing CM 0 River Plate M. 1 El Tanque Sisley 0 Sud America 3 Nacional M. 2 Saturday, December 2 Rampla Juniors 0 Cerro 1 Friday, December 1 Plaza Colonia 0 Liverpool 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Penarol 15 14 0 1 39 7 42 ------------------------- 2 Defensor Sporting 15 10 3 2 27 17 33 3 Nacional M. 15 9 2 4 29 15 29 4 River Plate M. 15 6 6 3 23 16 24 5 Sud America 15 6 4 5 26 24 22 6 Danubio 15 5 5 5 18 24 20 7 Cerro 15 6 2 7 17 24 20 8 Boston River 15 5 4 6 13 15 19 9 Rampla Juniors 15 4 6 5 15 19 18 10 Fenix 15 4 5 6 17 17 17 11 Liverpool 15 5 2 8 23 25 17 12 Racing CM 15 4 5 6 18 22 17 13 Wanderers 15 4 4 7 21 26 16 14 El Tanque Sisley 15 3 7 5 15 22 16 15 Juventud 15 3 2 10 14 28 11 16 Plaza Colonia 15 2 3 10 12 26 9 1: Championship play-off