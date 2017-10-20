Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Boston River Wanderers Postponed Cerro Danubio Postponed El Tanque Sisley Fenix Postponed Penarol Defensor Sporting Postponed Saturday, October 21 Liverpool Nacional M. Postponed Plaza Colonia Juventud Postponed Racing CM Rampla Juniors Postponed River Plate M. Sud America Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Penarol 7 7 0 0 18 2 21 ------------------------- 2 Defensor Sporting 7 6 1 0 14 6 19 3 Boston River 7 4 2 1 9 4 14 4 River Plate M. 7 3 3 1 13 7 12 5 Danubio 7 3 2 2 8 6 11 6 Nacional M. 7 3 1 3 8 7 10 7 El Tanque Sisley 7 3 1 3 7 11 10 8 Rampla Juniors 7 2 3 2 10 12 9 9 Cerro 7 3 0 4 7 10 9 10 Fenix 7 2 1 4 8 10 7 11 Liverpool 7 2 1 4 8 11 7 12 Sud America 7 1 3 3 10 12 6 13 Racing CM 7 1 3 3 5 8 6 14 Wanderers 7 1 3 3 7 11 6 15 Juventud 7 1 1 5 6 13 4 16 Plaza Colonia 7 1 1 5 5 13 4 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 Liverpool v Nacional M. (1930) Postponed Plaza Colonia v Juventud (1930) Postponed Racing CM v Rampla Juniors (1930) Postponed River Plate M. v Sud America (1930) Postponed Sunday, October 22 Boston River v Wanderers (1930) Postponed Cerro v Danubio (1930) Postponed El Tanque Sisley v Fenix (1930) Postponed Penarol v Defensor Sporting (2100) Postponed