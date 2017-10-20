FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
October 20, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 4 days ago

Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22
Boston River      Wanderers          Postponed 
Cerro             Danubio            Postponed 
El Tanque Sisley  Fenix              Postponed 
Penarol           Defensor Sporting  Postponed 
Saturday, October 21
Liverpool         Nacional M.        Postponed 
Plaza Colonia     Juventud           Postponed 
Racing CM         Rampla Juniors     Postponed 
River Plate M.    Sud America        Postponed 
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Penarol           7 7 0 0 18 2  21  
-------------------------
2  Defensor Sporting 7 6 1 0 14 6  19  
3  Boston River      7 4 2 1 9  4  14  
4  River Plate M.    7 3 3 1 13 7  12  
5  Danubio           7 3 2 2 8  6  11  
6  Nacional M.       7 3 1 3 8  7  10  
7  El Tanque Sisley  7 3 1 3 7  11 10  
8  Rampla Juniors    7 2 3 2 10 12 9   
9  Cerro             7 3 0 4 7  10 9   
10 Fenix             7 2 1 4 8  10 7   
11 Liverpool         7 2 1 4 8  11 7   
12 Sud America       7 1 3 3 10 12 6   
13 Racing CM         7 1 3 3 5  8  6   
14 Wanderers         7 1 3 3 7  11 6   
15 Juventud          7 1 1 5 6  13 4   
16 Plaza Colonia     7 1 1 5 5  13 4   
1: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                      
Saturday, October 21 
Liverpool            v Nacional M.       (1930) Postponed 
Plaza Colonia        v Juventud          (1930) Postponed 
Racing CM            v Rampla Juniors    (1930) Postponed 
River Plate M.       v Sud America       (1930) Postponed 
Sunday, October 22   
Boston River         v Wanderers         (1930) Postponed 
Cerro                v Danubio           (1930) Postponed 
El Tanque Sisley     v Fenix             (1930) Postponed 
Penarol              v Defensor Sporting (2100) Postponed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
