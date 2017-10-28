FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 12:45 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
Danubio            Plaza Colonia     Postponed 
Defensor Sporting  Racing CM         Postponed 
Fenix              Liverpool         Postponed 
Juventud           River Plate M.    Postponed 
Nacional M.        Boston River      Postponed 
Rampla Juniors     El Tanque Sisley  Postponed 
Sud America        Penarol           Postponed 
Wanderers          Cerro             Postponed 
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Penarol           7 7 0 0 18 2  21  
-------------------------
2  Defensor Sporting 7 6 1 0 14 6  19  
3  Boston River      7 4 2 1 9  4  14  
4  River Plate M.    7 3 3 1 13 7  12  
5  Danubio           7 3 2 2 8  6  11  
6  Nacional M.       7 3 1 3 8  7  10  
7  El Tanque Sisley  7 3 1 3 7  11 10  
8  Rampla Juniors    7 2 3 2 10 12 9   
9  Cerro             7 3 0 4 7  10 9   
10 Fenix             7 2 1 4 8  10 7   
11 Liverpool         7 2 1 4 8  11 7   
12 Sud America       7 1 3 3 10 12 6   
13 Racing CM         7 1 3 3 5  8  6   
14 Wanderers         7 1 3 3 7  11 6   
15 Juventud          7 1 1 5 6  13 4   
16 Plaza Colonia     7 1 1 5 5  13 4   
1: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, October 29   
Danubio              v Plaza Colonia     Postponed 
Defensor Sporting    v Racing CM         Postponed 
Fenix                v Liverpool         Postponed 
Juventud             v River Plate M.    Postponed 
Nacional M.          v Boston River      Postponed 
Rampla Juniors       v El Tanque Sisley  Postponed 
Sud America          v Penarol           Postponed 
Wanderers            v Cerro             Postponed

