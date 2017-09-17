FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
September 17, 2017 / 9:02 PM / in a month

Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17
Nacional M.       0 Penarol        2  
Saturday, September 16
Defensor Sporting 1 Danubio        0  
Fenix             0 River Plate M. 0  
Liverpool         1 Cerro          0  
Rampla Juniors    2 Plaza Colonia  0  
Wanderers         1 Racing CM      1  
   Standings         P W D L F  A Pts 
1  Penarol           5 5 0 0 11 1 15  
-------------------------
2  Defensor Sporting 5 4 1 0 10 4 13  
3  River Plate M.    5 2 3 0 9  4 9   
4  Rampla Juniors    5 2 3 0 8  5 9   
5  Danubio           5 2 2 1 6  4 8   
6  Fenix             5 2 1 2 7  5 7   
7  Nacional M.       5 2 1 2 6  5 7   
8  Liverpool         5 2 1 2 6  7 7   
9  Cerro             5 2 0 3 4  7 6   
10 El Tanque Sisley  4 2 0 2 4  8 6   
11 Boston River      3 1 1 1 4  2 4   
12 Sud America       4 1 1 2 7  8 4   
13 Plaza Colonia     5 1 0 4 2  9 3   
14 Racing CM         4 0 2 2 2  5 2   
15 Wanderers         5 0 2 3 4  9 2   
16 Juventud          4 0 0 4 1  8 0   
1: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Monday, September 18 
Boston River         v El Tanque Sisley (1900)  
Sud America          v Juventud         (1900)

0 : 0
