Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Monday Monday, September 18 Boston River 1 El Tanque Sisley 0 Sud America 1 Juventud 1 Sunday, September 17 Nacional M. 0 Penarol 2 Saturday, September 16 Defensor Sporting 1 Danubio 0 Fenix 0 River Plate M. 0 Liverpool 1 Cerro 0 Rampla Juniors 2 Plaza Colonia 0 Wanderers 1 Racing CM 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Penarol 5 5 0 0 11 1 15 ------------------------- 2 Defensor Sporting 5 4 1 0 10 4 13 3 River Plate M. 5 2 3 0 9 4 9 4 Rampla Juniors 5 2 3 0 8 5 9 5 Danubio 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 6 Boston River 4 2 1 1 5 2 7 7 Fenix 5 2 1 2 7 5 7 8 Nacional M. 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 9 Liverpool 5 2 1 2 6 7 7 10 Cerro 5 2 0 3 4 7 6 11 El Tanque Sisley 5 2 0 3 4 9 6 12 Sud America 5 1 2 2 8 9 5 13 Plaza Colonia 5 1 0 4 2 9 3 14 Racing CM 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 15 Wanderers 5 0 2 3 4 9 2 16 Juventud 5 0 1 4 2 9 1 1: Championship play-off