Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Uruguayan championship play-offs first leg matches on Sunday Relegation play-off Saturday, December 9, first leg El Tanque Sisley - Sud America 3-2 (halftime: 1-0) Semifinal Sunday, December 10 Penarol - Defensor Sporting 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-2) Penarol win 4-2 on penalties.