#World Football
October 7, 2017 / 7:42 PM / in 12 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 7
Penarol   3 Fenix        0  
Racing CM 1 Boston River 1  
   Standings         P W D L F  A Pts 
1  Penarol           6 6 0 0 14 1 18  
-------------------------
2  Defensor Sporting 5 4 1 0 10 4 13  
3  River Plate M.    6 3 3 0 12 5 12  
4  Boston River      6 3 2 1 8  4 11  
5  Nacional M.       6 3 1 2 7  5 10  
6  Rampla Juniors    6 2 3 1 9  8 9   
7  Danubio           5 2 2 1 6  4 8   
8  Fenix             6 2 1 3 7  8 7   
9  Liverpool         6 2 1 3 7  9 7   
10 Cerro             5 2 0 3 4  7 6   
11 El Tanque Sisley  5 2 0 3 4  9 6   
12 Sud America       5 1 2 2 8  9 5   
13 Racing CM         6 0 3 3 3  7 3   
14 Plaza Colonia     5 1 0 4 2  9 3   
15 Wanderers         5 0 2 3 4  9 2   
16 Juventud          5 0 1 4 2  9 1   
1: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, October 8    
Cerro                v Juventud          (1930)  
Danubio              v Sud America       (1930)  
El Tanque Sisley     v Wanderers         (1930)  
Plaza Colonia        v Defensor Sporting (1930)

