UPDATE 3-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Defensor Sporting 2 River Plate M. 1 Fenix 1 Racing CM 2 Rampla Juniors 1 Penarol 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Penarol 7 7 0 0 18 2 21 ------------------------- 2 Defensor Sporting 7 6 1 0 14 6 19 3 River Plate M. 7 3 3 1 13 7 12 4 Boston River 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 5 Danubio 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 6 Nacional M. 6 3 1 2 7 5 10 7 Rampla Juniors 7 2 3 2 10 12 9 8 Cerro 6 3 0 3 7 9 9 9 Fenix 7 2 1 4 8 10 7 10 Liverpool 6 2 1 3 7 9 7 11 El Tanque Sisley 6 2 1 3 5 10 7 12 Racing CM 7 1 3 3 5 8 6 13 Sud America 6 1 2 3 8 10 5 14 Wanderers 6 0 3 3 5 10 3 15 Plaza Colonia 6 1 0 5 3 11 3 16 Juventud 6 0 1 5 4 12 1 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Boston River v Cerro (1930) Juventud v Danubio (1930) Nacional M. v El Tanque Sisley (1930) Sud America v Plaza Colonia (1930) Wanderers v Liverpool (1930)