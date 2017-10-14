FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings
#World Football
October 14, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 7 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14
Defensor Sporting 2 River Plate M. 1  
Fenix             1 Racing CM      2  
Rampla Juniors    1 Penarol        4  
   Standings         P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Penarol           7 7 0 0 18 2  21  
-------------------------
2  Defensor Sporting 7 6 1 0 14 6  19  
3  River Plate M.    7 3 3 1 13 7  12  
4  Boston River      6 3 2 1 8  4  11  
5  Danubio           6 3 2 1 7  4  11  
6  Nacional M.       6 3 1 2 7  5  10  
7  Rampla Juniors    7 2 3 2 10 12 9   
8  Cerro             6 3 0 3 7  9  9   
9  Fenix             7 2 1 4 8  10 7   
10 Liverpool         6 2 1 3 7  9  7   
11 El Tanque Sisley  6 2 1 3 5  10 7   
12 Racing CM         7 1 3 3 5  8  6   
13 Sud America       6 1 2 3 8  10 5   
14 Wanderers         6 0 3 3 5  10 3   
15 Plaza Colonia     6 1 0 5 3  11 3   
16 Juventud          6 0 1 5 4  12 1   
1: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, October 15   
Boston River         v Cerro            (1930)  
Juventud             v Danubio          (1930)  
Nacional M.          v El Tanque Sisley (1930)  
Sud America          v Plaza Colonia    (1930)  
Wanderers            v Liverpool        (1930)

