Soccer-Penarol lift 51st title after tense penalty shoot out
#World Football
December 11, 2017 / 1:48 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Penarol lift 51st title after tense penalty shoot out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Penarol won their 51st Uruguayan title 4-2 on penalties on Sunday after their decisive championship game with Defensor Sporting finished goalless after extra-time.

Penarol scored all four of their spot kicks but Hector Acuna and Joaquin Piquerez missed for Defensor to give the Montevideo club the title.

The Uruguayan championship was to be decided next week in a playoff between the team with the most points over the entire year and the winner of this Sunday’s match between the Apertura and Clausura championships.

Penarol headed the year-long table and so Sunday’s win in the game between the two title winners makes the playoff redundant. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)

