6 days ago
UPDATE 7-Soccer-US championship results and standings
August 6, 2017 / 1:04 AM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 7-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6     
Portland Timbers     3 LA Galaxy              1  
Saturday, August 5   
Chicago Fire         4 New England Revolution 1  
Colorado Rapids      2 Vancouver Whitecaps    2  
DC United            1 Toronto FC             1  
Minnesota United FC  0 Seattle Sounders       4  
Montreal Impact      2 Orlando City SC        1  
Philadelphia Union   3 FC Dallas              1  
Real Salt Lake       0 Houston Dynamo         0  
San Jose Earthquakes 2 Columbus Crew          1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             23 12 8 3  42 23 44  
2  Chicago Fire           22 12 5 5  44 25 41  
3  New York City FC       22 11 4 7  40 31 37  
4  New York Red Bulls     21 11 2 8  32 26 35  
5  Atlanta United FC      21 10 4 7  41 28 34  
6  Columbus Crew          24 10 2 12 34 39 32  
7  Orlando City SC        23 8  6 9  24 33 30  
8  Philadelphia Union     23 8  5 10 32 28 29  
9  Montreal Impact        21 7  6 8  32 37 27  
10 New England Revolution 22 7  5 10 37 38 26  
11 DC United              23 5  4 14 19 43 19  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   22 9  9 4  28 17 36  
2  Houston Dynamo         23 9  7 7  39 32 34  
3  FC Dallas              21 9  7 5  33 26 34  
4  Seattle Sounders       23 9  7 7  36 31 34  
5  Portland Timbers       24 9  7 8  42 39 34  
6  San Jose Earthquakes   23 9  5 9  26 35 32  
7  Vancouver Whitecaps    21 9  4 8  32 31 31  
8  Real Salt Lake         24 7  5 12 30 44 26  
9  LA Galaxy              22 6  5 11 32 40 23  
10 Minnesota United FC    23 6  4 13 29 49 22  
11 Colorado Rapids        21 6  3 12 22 31 21  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Sunday, August 6     
New York City FC     v New York Red Bulls (2200)  
Monday, August 7     
Sporting Kansas City v Atlanta United FC  (0000)

