Soccer-US championship results and standings

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 12 Seattle Sounders 1 Sporting Kansas City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 23 12 8 3 42 23 44 2 Chicago Fire 22 12 5 5 44 25 41 3 New York City FC 23 12 4 7 43 33 40 4 New York Red Bulls 22 11 2 9 34 29 35 5 Atlanta United FC 22 10 5 7 42 29 35 6 Columbus Crew 24 10 2 12 34 39 32 7 Orlando City SC 23 8 6 9 24 33 30 8 Philadelphia Union 23 8 5 10 32 28 29 9 Montreal Impact 21 7 6 8 32 37 27 10 New England Revolution 22 7 5 10 37 38 26 11 DC United 23 5 4 14 19 43 19 Western Conference 1 Seattle Sounders 24 10 7 7 37 31 37 2 Sporting Kansas City 24 9 10 5 29 19 37 3 Houston Dynamo 23 9 7 7 39 32 34 4 FC Dallas 21 9 7 5 33 26 34 5 Portland Timbers 24 9 7 8 42 39 34 6 San Jose Earthquakes 23 9 5 9 26 35 32 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 21 9 4 8 32 31 31 8 Real Salt Lake 24 7 5 12 30 44 26 9 LA Galaxy 22 6 5 11 32 40 23 10 Minnesota United FC 23 6 4 13 29 49 22 11 Colorado Rapids 21 6 3 12 22 31 21 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 12 Toronto FC v Portland Timbers (2200) DC United v Real Salt Lake (2300) Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire (2330) New York Red Bulls v Orlando City SC (2330) Sunday, August 13 FC Dallas v Colorado Rapids (0000) New England Revolution v Vancouver Whitecaps (0000) Philadelphia Union v Montreal Impact (0000) Houston Dynamo v San Jose Earthquakes (0100) LA Galaxy v New York City FC (0300)