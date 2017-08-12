FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
August 12, 2017 / 10:03 PM / a day ago

Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12
Seattle Sounders 1 Sporting Kansas City 0  
   Standings              P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             23 12 8  3  42 23 44  
2  Chicago Fire           22 12 5  5  44 25 41  
3  New York City FC       23 12 4  7  43 33 40  
4  New York Red Bulls     22 11 2  9  34 29 35  
5  Atlanta United FC      22 10 5  7  42 29 35  
6  Columbus Crew          24 10 2  12 34 39 32  
7  Orlando City SC        23 8  6  9  24 33 30  
8  Philadelphia Union     23 8  5  10 32 28 29  
9  Montreal Impact        21 7  6  8  32 37 27  
10 New England Revolution 22 7  5  10 37 38 26  
11 DC United              23 5  4  14 19 43 19  
Western Conference
1  Seattle Sounders       24 10 7  7  37 31 37  
2  Sporting Kansas City   24 9  10 5  29 19 37  
3  Houston Dynamo         23 9  7  7  39 32 34  
4  FC Dallas              21 9  7  5  33 26 34  
5  Portland Timbers       24 9  7  8  42 39 34  
6  San Jose Earthquakes   23 9  5  9  26 35 32  
7  Vancouver Whitecaps    21 9  4  8  32 31 31  
8  Real Salt Lake         24 7  5  12 30 44 26  
9  LA Galaxy              22 6  5  11 32 40 23  
10 Minnesota United FC    23 6  4  13 29 49 22  
11 Colorado Rapids        21 6  3  12 22 31 21  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, August 12    
Toronto FC             v Portland Timbers     (2200)  
DC United              v Real Salt Lake       (2300)  
Columbus Crew          v Chicago Fire         (2330)  
New York Red Bulls     v Orlando City SC      (2330)  
Sunday, August 13      
FC Dallas              v Colorado Rapids      (0000)  
New England Revolution v Vancouver Whitecaps  (0000)  
Philadelphia Union     v Montreal Impact      (0000)  
Houston Dynamo         v San Jose Earthquakes (0100)  
LA Galaxy              v New York City FC     (0300)

