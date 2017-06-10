Soccer-US championship results and standings

June 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 10 Chicago Fire 2 Atlanta United FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 15 8 5 2 26 15 29 2 Chicago Fire 15 8 4 3 25 16 28 3 New York City FC 15 7 3 5 27 19 24 4 Orlando City SC 15 7 3 5 16 18 24 5 Columbus Crew 16 7 1 8 24 26 22 6 New York Red Bulls 15 6 2 7 15 21 20 7 New England Revolution 15 5 5 5 26 21 20 8 Atlanta United FC 14 5 3 6 28 22 18 9 Philadelphia Union 14 4 4 6 20 18 16 10 Montreal Impact 12 4 4 4 19 18 16 11 DC United 14 4 3 7 10 21 15 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 15 7 4 4 19 10 25 2 Houston Dynamo 15 7 2 6 27 22 23 3 FC Dallas 13 6 5 2 21 11 23 4 Portland Timbers 14 6 3 5 24 21 21 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 13 6 1 6 18 18 19 6 Seattle Sounders 15 5 4 6 18 22 19 7 San Jose Earthquakes 15 5 4 6 16 20 19 8 LA Galaxy 13 5 3 5 19 19 18 9 Minnesota United FC 14 4 2 8 19 33 14 10 Real Salt Lake 16 4 2 10 15 35 14 11 Colorado Rapids 13 4 1 8 12 18 13 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 11 Sporting Kansas City v Montreal Impact (0000) Portland Timbers v FC Dallas (0230)