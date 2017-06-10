FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
June 10, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 10
Chicago Fire 2 Atlanta United FC 0  
   Standings              P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             15 8 5 2  26 15 29  
2  Chicago Fire           15 8 4 3  25 16 28  
3  New York City FC       15 7 3 5  27 19 24  
4  Orlando City SC        15 7 3 5  16 18 24  
5  Columbus Crew          16 7 1 8  24 26 22  
6  New York Red Bulls     15 6 2 7  15 21 20  
7  New England Revolution 15 5 5 5  26 21 20  
8  Atlanta United FC      14 5 3 6  28 22 18  
9  Philadelphia Union     14 4 4 6  20 18 16  
10 Montreal Impact        12 4 4 4  19 18 16  
11 DC United              14 4 3 7  10 21 15  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   15 7 4 4  19 10 25  
2  Houston Dynamo         15 7 2 6  27 22 23  
3  FC Dallas              13 6 5 2  21 11 23  
4  Portland Timbers       14 6 3 5  24 21 21  
5  Vancouver Whitecaps    13 6 1 6  18 18 19  
6  Seattle Sounders       15 5 4 6  18 22 19  
7  San Jose Earthquakes   15 5 4 6  16 20 19  
8  LA Galaxy              13 5 3 5  19 19 18  
9  Minnesota United FC    14 4 2 8  19 33 14  
10 Real Salt Lake         16 4 2 10 15 35 14  
11 Colorado Rapids        13 4 1 8  12 18 13  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, June 11      
Sporting Kansas City v Montreal Impact (0000)  
Portland Timbers     v FC Dallas       (0230)

0 : 0
