2 months ago
Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
June 17, 2017 / 7:08 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 17
New York City FC 2 Seattle Sounders 1  
   Standings              P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             15 8 5 2  26 15 29  
2  Chicago Fire           15 8 4 3  25 16 28  
3  New York City FC       16 8 3 5  29 20 27  
4  Orlando City SC        15 7 3 5  16 18 24  
5  Columbus Crew          16 7 1 8  24 26 22  
6  New York Red Bulls     15 6 2 7  15 21 20  
7  New England Revolution 15 5 5 5  26 21 20  
8  Atlanta United FC      14 5 3 6  28 22 18  
9  Montreal Impact        13 4 5 4  20 19 17  
10 Philadelphia Union     14 4 4 6  20 18 16  
11 DC United              14 4 3 7  10 21 15  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   16 7 5 4  20 11 26  
2  Portland Timbers       15 7 3 5  26 21 24  
3  Houston Dynamo         15 7 2 6  27 22 23  
4  FC Dallas              14 6 5 3  21 13 23  
5  Vancouver Whitecaps    13 6 1 6  18 18 19  
6  San Jose Earthquakes   15 5 4 6  16 20 19  
7  Seattle Sounders       16 5 4 7  19 24 19  
8  LA Galaxy              13 5 3 5  19 19 18  
9  Minnesota United FC    14 4 2 8  19 33 14  
10 Real Salt Lake         16 4 2 10 15 35 14  
11 Colorado Rapids        13 4 1 8  12 18 13  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, June 17      
Atlanta United FC      v Columbus Crew        (2300)  
New England Revolution v Chicago Fire         (2330)  
Orlando City SC        v Montreal Impact      (2330)  
Sunday, June 18        
Toronto FC             v DC United            (0000)  
San Jose Earthquakes   v Sporting Kansas City (0100)  
Colorado Rapids        v Portland Timbers     (0130)  
Real Salt Lake         v Minnesota United FC  (0200)  
Vancouver Whitecaps    v FC Dallas            (0200)  
LA Galaxy              v Houston Dynamo       (0300)  
Philadelphia Union     v New York Red Bulls   (2100)

