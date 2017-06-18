UPDATE 9-Soccer-US championship results and standings

June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 18 Philadelphia Union 0 New York Red Bulls 2 Saturday, June 17 Atlanta United FC 3 Columbus Crew 1 Colorado Rapids 2 Portland Timbers 1 LA Galaxy 2 Houston Dynamo 2 New England Revolution 1 Chicago Fire 2 Orlando City SC 3 Montreal Impact 3 Real Salt Lake 1 Minnesota United FC 0 San Jose Earthquakes 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 Toronto FC 2 DC United 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 FC Dallas 1 New York City FC 2 Seattle Sounders 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 16 9 5 2 28 15 32 2 Chicago Fire 16 9 4 3 27 17 31 3 New York City FC 16 8 3 5 29 20 27 4 Orlando City SC 16 7 4 5 19 21 25 5 New York Red Bulls 16 7 2 7 17 21 23 6 Columbus Crew 17 7 1 9 25 29 22 7 Atlanta United FC 15 6 3 6 31 23 21 8 New England Revolution 16 5 5 6 27 23 20 9 Montreal Impact 14 4 6 4 23 22 18 10 Philadelphia Union 15 4 4 7 20 20 16 11 DC United 15 4 3 8 10 23 15 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 17 7 6 4 20 11 27 2 Houston Dynamo 16 7 3 6 29 24 24 3 Portland Timbers 16 7 3 6 27 23 24 4 FC Dallas 15 6 6 3 22 14 24 5 Vancouver Whitecaps 14 6 2 6 19 19 20 6 San Jose Earthquakes 16 5 5 6 16 20 20 7 LA Galaxy 14 5 4 5 21 21 19 8 Seattle Sounders 16 5 4 7 19 24 19 9 Real Salt Lake 17 5 2 10 16 35 17 10 Colorado Rapids 14 5 1 8 14 19 16 11 Minnesota United FC 15 4 2 9 19 34 14