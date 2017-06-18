FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
June 18, 2017 / 1:18 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 9-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 18        
Philadelphia Union     0 New York Red Bulls   2  
Saturday, June 17      
Atlanta United FC      3 Columbus Crew        1  
Colorado Rapids        2 Portland Timbers     1  
LA Galaxy              2 Houston Dynamo       2  
New England Revolution 1 Chicago Fire         2  
Orlando City SC        3 Montreal Impact      3  
Real Salt Lake         1 Minnesota United FC  0  
San Jose Earthquakes   0 Sporting Kansas City 0  
Toronto FC             2 DC United            0  
Vancouver Whitecaps    1 FC Dallas            1  
New York City FC       2 Seattle Sounders     1  
   Standings              P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             16 9 5 2  28 15 32  
2  Chicago Fire           16 9 4 3  27 17 31  
3  New York City FC       16 8 3 5  29 20 27  
4  Orlando City SC        16 7 4 5  19 21 25  
5  New York Red Bulls     16 7 2 7  17 21 23  
6  Columbus Crew          17 7 1 9  25 29 22  
7  Atlanta United FC      15 6 3 6  31 23 21  
8  New England Revolution 16 5 5 6  27 23 20  
9  Montreal Impact        14 4 6 4  23 22 18  
10 Philadelphia Union     15 4 4 7  20 20 16  
11 DC United              15 4 3 8  10 23 15  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   17 7 6 4  20 11 27  
2  Houston Dynamo         16 7 3 6  29 24 24  
3  Portland Timbers       16 7 3 6  27 23 24  
4  FC Dallas              15 6 6 3  22 14 24  
5  Vancouver Whitecaps    14 6 2 6  19 19 20  
6  San Jose Earthquakes   16 5 5 6  16 20 20  
7  LA Galaxy              14 5 4 5  21 21 19  
8  Seattle Sounders       16 5 4 7  19 24 19  
9  Real Salt Lake         17 5 2 10 16 35 17  
10 Colorado Rapids        14 5 1 8  14 19 16  
11 Minnesota United FC    15 4 2 9  19 34 14

