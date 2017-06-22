FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
June 22, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, June 21  
Colorado Rapids     1 LA Galaxy         3  
DC United           2 Atlanta United FC 1  
Minnesota United FC 3 Portland Timbers  2  
Seattle Sounders    1 Orlando City SC   1  
   Standings              P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             16 9 5 2  28 15 32  
2  Chicago Fire           16 9 4 3  27 17 31  
3  New York City FC       16 8 3 5  29 20 27  
4  Orlando City SC        17 7 5 5  20 22 26  
5  New York Red Bulls     16 7 2 7  17 21 23  
6  Columbus Crew          17 7 1 9  25 29 22  
7  Atlanta United FC      16 6 3 7  32 25 21  
8  New England Revolution 16 5 5 6  27 23 20  
9  DC United              16 5 3 8  12 24 18  
10 Montreal Impact        14 4 6 4  23 22 18  
11 Philadelphia Union     15 4 4 7  20 20 16  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   17 7 6 4  20 11 27  
2  Houston Dynamo         16 7 3 6  29 24 24  
3  Portland Timbers       17 7 3 7  29 26 24  
4  FC Dallas              15 6 6 3  22 14 24  
5  LA Galaxy              15 6 4 5  24 22 22  
6  Vancouver Whitecaps    14 6 2 6  19 19 20  
7  San Jose Earthquakes   16 5 5 6  16 20 20  
8  Seattle Sounders       17 5 5 7  20 25 20  
9  Minnesota United FC    16 5 2 9  22 36 17  
10 Real Salt Lake         17 5 2 10 16 35 17  
11 Colorado Rapids        15 5 1 9  15 22 16  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, June 24    
Toronto FC           v New England Revolution (0000)  
Houston Dynamo       v FC Dallas              (0100)  
New York Red Bulls   v New York City FC       (1730)  
Atlanta United FC    v Colorado Rapids        (2300)  
Philadelphia Union   v DC United              (2300)  
Columbus Crew        v Montreal Impact        (2330)  
Sunday, June 25      
Minnesota United FC  v Vancouver Whitecaps    (0000)  
Chicago Fire         v Orlando City SC        (0030)  
LA Galaxy            v Sporting Kansas City   (0230)  
San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake         (0230)  
Portland Timbers     v Seattle Sounders       (2000)

