a month ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-US championship results and standings
#World Football
June 24, 2017 / 2:08 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 24  
New York Red Bulls 0 New York City FC       2  
Friday, June 23    
Houston Dynamo     1 FC Dallas              1  
Toronto FC         2 New England Revolution 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             17 10 5 2  30 15 35  
2  Chicago Fire           16 9  4 3  27 17 31  
3  New York City FC       17 9  3 5  31 20 30  
4  Orlando City SC        17 7  5 5  20 22 26  
5  New York Red Bulls     17 7  2 8  17 23 23  
6  Columbus Crew          17 7  1 9  25 29 22  
7  Atlanta United FC      16 6  3 7  32 25 21  
8  New England Revolution 17 5  5 7  27 25 20  
9  DC United              16 5  3 8  12 24 18  
10 Montreal Impact        14 4  6 4  23 22 18  
11 Philadelphia Union     15 4  4 7  20 20 16  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   17 7  6 4  20 11 27  
2  Houston Dynamo         17 7  4 6  30 25 25  
3  FC Dallas              16 6  7 3  23 15 25  
4  Portland Timbers       17 7  3 7  29 26 24  
5  LA Galaxy              15 6  4 5  24 22 22  
6  Vancouver Whitecaps    14 6  2 6  19 19 20  
7  San Jose Earthquakes   16 5  5 6  16 20 20  
8  Seattle Sounders       17 5  5 7  20 25 20  
9  Minnesota United FC    16 5  2 9  22 36 17  
10 Real Salt Lake         17 5  2 10 16 35 17  
11 Colorado Rapids        15 5  1 9  15 22 16  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Saturday, June 24    
Atlanta United FC    v Colorado Rapids      (2300)  
Philadelphia Union   v DC United            (2300)  
Columbus Crew        v Montreal Impact      (2330)  
Sunday, June 25      
Minnesota United FC  v Vancouver Whitecaps  (0000)  
Chicago Fire         v Orlando City SC      (0030)  
LA Galaxy            v Sporting Kansas City (0230)  
San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake       (0230)  
Monday, June 26      
Portland Timbers     v Seattle Sounders     (0230)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.