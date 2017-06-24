UPDATE 2-Soccer-US championship results and standings

June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 24 New York Red Bulls 0 New York City FC 2 Friday, June 23 Houston Dynamo 1 FC Dallas 1 Toronto FC 2 New England Revolution 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 17 10 5 2 30 15 35 2 Chicago Fire 16 9 4 3 27 17 31 3 New York City FC 17 9 3 5 31 20 30 4 Orlando City SC 17 7 5 5 20 22 26 5 New York Red Bulls 17 7 2 8 17 23 23 6 Columbus Crew 17 7 1 9 25 29 22 7 Atlanta United FC 16 6 3 7 32 25 21 8 New England Revolution 17 5 5 7 27 25 20 9 DC United 16 5 3 8 12 24 18 10 Montreal Impact 14 4 6 4 23 22 18 11 Philadelphia Union 15 4 4 7 20 20 16 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 17 7 6 4 20 11 27 2 Houston Dynamo 17 7 4 6 30 25 25 3 FC Dallas 16 6 7 3 23 15 25 4 Portland Timbers 17 7 3 7 29 26 24 5 LA Galaxy 15 6 4 5 24 22 22 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 14 6 2 6 19 19 20 7 San Jose Earthquakes 16 5 5 6 16 20 20 8 Seattle Sounders 17 5 5 7 20 25 20 9 Minnesota United FC 16 5 2 9 22 36 17 10 Real Salt Lake 17 5 2 10 16 35 17 11 Colorado Rapids 15 5 1 9 15 22 16 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 24 Atlanta United FC v Colorado Rapids (2300) Philadelphia Union v DC United (2300) Columbus Crew v Montreal Impact (2330) Sunday, June 25 Minnesota United FC v Vancouver Whitecaps (0000) Chicago Fire v Orlando City SC (0030) LA Galaxy v Sporting Kansas City (0230) San Jose Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (0230) Monday, June 26 Portland Timbers v Seattle Sounders (0230)