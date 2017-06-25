FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 4-Soccer-US championship results and standings
House price growth weakest in over four years
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
#World Football
June 25, 2017 / 1:10 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, June 24    
Atlanta United FC    1 Colorado Rapids        0  
Chicago Fire         4 Orlando City SC        0  
Columbus Crew        4 Montreal Impact        1  
LA Galaxy            1 Sporting Kansas City   2  
Minnesota United FC  2 Vancouver Whitecaps    2  
Philadelphia Union   1 DC United              0  
San Jose Earthquakes 2 Real Salt Lake         1  
New York Red Bulls   0 New York City FC       2  
Friday, June 23      
Houston Dynamo       1 FC Dallas              1  
Toronto FC           2 New England Revolution 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             17 10 5 2  30 15 35  
2  Chicago Fire           17 10 4 3  31 17 34  
3  New York City FC       17 9  3 5  31 20 30  
4  Orlando City SC        18 7  5 6  20 26 26  
5  Columbus Crew          18 8  1 9  29 30 25  
6  Atlanta United FC      17 7  3 7  33 25 24  
7  New York Red Bulls     17 7  2 8  17 23 23  
8  New England Revolution 17 5  5 7  27 25 20  
9  Philadelphia Union     16 5  4 7  21 20 19  
10 DC United              17 5  3 9  12 25 18  
11 Montreal Impact        15 4  6 5  24 26 18  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   18 8  6 4  22 12 30  
2  Houston Dynamo         17 7  4 6  30 25 25  
3  FC Dallas              16 6  7 3  23 15 25  
4  Portland Timbers       17 7  3 7  29 26 24  
5  San Jose Earthquakes   17 6  5 6  18 21 23  
6  LA Galaxy              16 6  4 6  25 24 22  
7  Vancouver Whitecaps    15 6  3 6  21 21 21  
8  Seattle Sounders       17 5  5 7  20 25 20  
9  Minnesota United FC    17 5  3 9  24 38 18  
10 Real Salt Lake         18 5  2 11 17 37 17  
11 Colorado Rapids        16 5  1 10 15 23 16  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Monday, June 26      
Portland Timbers     v Seattle Sounders (0230)

