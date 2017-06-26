Soccer-US championship results and standings

June 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 25 Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2 Saturday, June 24 Atlanta United FC 1 Colorado Rapids 0 Chicago Fire 4 Orlando City SC 0 Columbus Crew 4 Montreal Impact 1 LA Galaxy 1 Sporting Kansas City 2 Minnesota United FC 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Philadelphia Union 1 DC United 0 San Jose Earthquakes 2 Real Salt Lake 1 New York Red Bulls 0 New York City FC 2 Friday, June 23 Houston Dynamo 1 FC Dallas 1 Toronto FC 2 New England Revolution 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 17 10 5 2 30 15 35 2 Chicago Fire 17 10 4 3 31 17 34 3 New York City FC 17 9 3 5 31 20 30 4 Orlando City SC 18 7 5 6 20 26 26 5 Columbus Crew 18 8 1 9 29 30 25 6 Atlanta United FC 17 7 3 7 33 25 24 7 New York Red Bulls 17 7 2 8 17 23 23 8 New England Revolution 17 5 5 7 27 25 20 9 Philadelphia Union 16 5 4 7 21 20 19 10 DC United 17 5 3 9 12 25 18 11 Montreal Impact 15 4 6 5 24 26 18 Western Conference 1 Sporting Kansas City 18 8 6 4 22 12 30 2 Houston Dynamo 17 7 4 6 30 25 25 3 Portland Timbers 18 7 4 7 31 28 25 4 FC Dallas 16 6 7 3 23 15 25 5 San Jose Earthquakes 17 6 5 6 18 21 23 6 LA Galaxy 16 6 4 6 25 24 22 7 Vancouver Whitecaps 15 6 3 6 21 21 21 8 Seattle Sounders 18 5 6 7 22 27 21 9 Minnesota United FC 17 5 3 9 24 38 18 10 Real Salt Lake 18 5 2 11 17 37 17 11 Colorado Rapids 16 5 1 10 15 23 16