a month ago
Soccer-US championship results and standings
June 26, 2017 / 4:29 AM

Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 25      
Portland Timbers     2 Seattle Sounders       2  
Saturday, June 24    
Atlanta United FC    1 Colorado Rapids        0  
Chicago Fire         4 Orlando City SC        0  
Columbus Crew        4 Montreal Impact        1  
LA Galaxy            1 Sporting Kansas City   2  
Minnesota United FC  2 Vancouver Whitecaps    2  
Philadelphia Union   1 DC United              0  
San Jose Earthquakes 2 Real Salt Lake         1  
New York Red Bulls   0 New York City FC       2  
Friday, June 23      
Houston Dynamo       1 FC Dallas              1  
Toronto FC           2 New England Revolution 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             17 10 5 2  30 15 35  
2  Chicago Fire           17 10 4 3  31 17 34  
3  New York City FC       17 9  3 5  31 20 30  
4  Orlando City SC        18 7  5 6  20 26 26  
5  Columbus Crew          18 8  1 9  29 30 25  
6  Atlanta United FC      17 7  3 7  33 25 24  
7  New York Red Bulls     17 7  2 8  17 23 23  
8  New England Revolution 17 5  5 7  27 25 20  
9  Philadelphia Union     16 5  4 7  21 20 19  
10 DC United              17 5  3 9  12 25 18  
11 Montreal Impact        15 4  6 5  24 26 18  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   18 8  6 4  22 12 30  
2  Houston Dynamo         17 7  4 6  30 25 25  
3  Portland Timbers       18 7  4 7  31 28 25  
4  FC Dallas              16 6  7 3  23 15 25  
5  San Jose Earthquakes   17 6  5 6  18 21 23  
6  LA Galaxy              16 6  4 6  25 24 22  
7  Vancouver Whitecaps    15 6  3 6  21 21 21  
8  Seattle Sounders       18 5  6 7  22 27 21  
9  Minnesota United FC    17 5  3 9  24 38 18  
10 Real Salt Lake         18 5  2 11 17 37 17  
11 Colorado Rapids        16 5  1 10 15 23 16

