a month ago
Soccer-US championship results and standings
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
#World Football
June 30, 2017 / 1:40 AM / a month ago

Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, June 29
New York City FC 3 Minnesota United FC 1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             17 10 5 2  30 15 35  
2  Chicago Fire           17 10 4 3  31 17 34  
3  New York City FC       18 10 3 5  34 21 33  
4  Orlando City SC        18 7  5 6  20 26 26  
5  Columbus Crew          18 8  1 9  29 30 25  
6  Atlanta United FC      17 7  3 7  33 25 24  
7  New York Red Bulls     17 7  2 8  17 23 23  
8  New England Revolution 17 5  5 7  27 25 20  
9  Philadelphia Union     16 5  4 7  21 20 19  
10 DC United              17 5  3 9  12 25 18  
11 Montreal Impact        15 4  6 5  24 26 18  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   18 8  6 4  22 12 30  
2  Houston Dynamo         17 7  4 6  30 25 25  
3  Portland Timbers       18 7  4 7  31 28 25  
4  FC Dallas              16 6  7 3  23 15 25  
5  San Jose Earthquakes   17 6  5 6  18 21 23  
6  LA Galaxy              16 6  4 6  25 24 22  
7  Vancouver Whitecaps    15 6  3 6  21 21 21  
8  Seattle Sounders       18 5  6 7  22 27 21  
9  Minnesota United FC    18 5  3 10 25 41 18  
10 Real Salt Lake         18 5  2 11 17 37 17  
11 Colorado Rapids        16 5  1 10 15 23 16  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, July 1     
Real Salt Lake       v Orlando City SC        (0130)  
Chicago Fire         v Vancouver Whitecaps    (2300)  
FC Dallas            v Toronto FC             (2300)  
Montreal Impact      v DC United              (2300)  
Sporting Kansas City v Portland Timbers       (2300)  
Columbus Crew        v Atlanta United FC      (2330)  
Sunday, July 2       
Colorado Rapids      v Houston Dynamo         (0100)  
San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy              (0230)  
Philadelphia Union   v New England Revolution (2100)

