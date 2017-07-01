FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Soccer-US championship results and standings
July 1, 2017 / 3:32 AM / a month ago

Soccer-US championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Friday 
Friday, June 30
Real Salt Lake 0 Orlando City SC 1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
Eastern Conference
1  Toronto FC             17 10 5 2  30 15 35  
2  Chicago Fire           17 10 4 3  31 17 34  
3  New York City FC       18 10 3 5  34 21 33  
4  Orlando City SC        19 8  5 6  21 26 29  
5  Columbus Crew          18 8  1 9  29 30 25  
6  Atlanta United FC      17 7  3 7  33 25 24  
7  New York Red Bulls     17 7  2 8  17 23 23  
8  New England Revolution 17 5  5 7  27 25 20  
9  Philadelphia Union     16 5  4 7  21 20 19  
10 DC United              17 5  3 9  12 25 18  
11 Montreal Impact        15 4  6 5  24 26 18  
Western Conference
1  Sporting Kansas City   18 8  6 4  22 12 30  
2  Houston Dynamo         17 7  4 6  30 25 25  
3  Portland Timbers       18 7  4 7  31 28 25  
4  FC Dallas              16 6  7 3  23 15 25  
5  San Jose Earthquakes   17 6  5 6  18 21 23  
6  LA Galaxy              16 6  4 6  25 24 22  
7  Vancouver Whitecaps    15 6  3 6  21 21 21  
8  Seattle Sounders       18 5  6 7  22 27 21  
9  Minnesota United FC    18 5  3 10 25 41 18  
10 Real Salt Lake         19 5  2 12 17 38 17  
11 Colorado Rapids        16 5  1 10 15 23 16  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                  
Saturday, July 1     
Chicago Fire         v Vancouver Whitecaps    (2300)  
FC Dallas            v Toronto FC             (2300)  
Montreal Impact      v DC United              (2300)  
Sporting Kansas City v Portland Timbers       (2300)  
Columbus Crew        v Atlanta United FC      (2330)  
Sunday, July 2       
Colorado Rapids      v Houston Dynamo         (0100)  
San Jose Earthquakes v LA Galaxy              (0230)  
Philadelphia Union   v New England Revolution (2100)

